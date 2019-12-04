A Keene woman was arrested on nine charges Tuesday after an alleged shoplifting incident.
Police found Taylor A. Abbott, 24, walking on Community Way around 7:15 p.m., about a half-hour after they received a report of a robbery at Cumberland Farms, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Abbott took several tall cans of beer, a sandwich, some chips and beef jerky, Tenney said. While in the store she allegedly pushed one of the employees, which Tenney said officers corroborated after viewing surveillance video. The employee followed Abbott out of the store, Tenney said, and was pushed again, into a pile of firewood.
When officers tried to arrest Abbott on Community Way, she became combative and starting kicking and spitting at them, Tenney said. They subdued her with pepper spray and detained her without injury, he said, though he added she resisted again at the end of the booking process.
During the arrest and intake, Tenney said police found Abbott possessed two types of pills that were not prescribed to her, along with three doses of suboxone.
Abbott was charged with robbery, resisting arrest, criminal threatening by conduct, parole violation, two counts of simple assault and three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Tenney said she is slated for arraignment Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.