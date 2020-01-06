A Keene man has been arrested by Keene police in the graffiti tagging of several downtown businesses last month.
Jake Tarpley, 30, was charged Saturday with three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, with more charges pending, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Tarpley’s charges stem from the graffiti found on Royal Spice restaurant on Winter Street, and Cumberland Farms and Ramunto’s restaurant, both on Main Street, on Dec. 9 and Dec. 31.
“[For] these ones, we have evidence, whether it’s video or witnesses,” Tenney said Monday morning.
There were several other businesses tagged on those dates, Tenney said. Police believe the two incidents were linked, but are still gathering evidence.
Tenney said additional charges against Tarpley are likely in relation to the incidents.
Tarpley’s arraignment is scheduled for March 3 in 8th Circuit Court in Keene.