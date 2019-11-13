WINCHESTER — Police say a Vermont man committed an armed robbery here less than a week before being implicated in a similar crime in Brattleboro.
John J. “Johnny” Green, 18, has been charged with robbery, first degree assault, criminal threatening, reckless conduct and criminal restraint, all felonies, in connection with the Winchester incident, according to a news release from Winchester Detective Michael W. Carrier.
Carrier wrote that police responded to the reported robbery at a home on Warwick Road the night of Nov. 3. The victim knew Green and identified him as the assailant, according to Carrier.
Green displayed a handgun, threatened the victim and then fled the scene with clothing and cash, Carrier wrote.
Winchester police learned of Green’s whereabouts this week, after Brattleboro police arrested him and another man in connection with an alleged robbery Saturday. Brattleboro police said in a news release that Green and Drake A. Smith, 18, of Brattleboro, robbed a man at gunpoint on Elliot Street. The two men were charged with assault and robbery and recklessly endangering another person.
Brattleboro police arrested Green again Tuesday on the New Hampshire charges. After his arraignment Wednesday in Vermont Superior Court in the Brattleboro case, Green was transported to the Cheshire County jail in Keene. His arraignment on the New Hampshire charges is scheduled for Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Neither Brattleboro nor Winchester police identified the alleged victims in their news releases.