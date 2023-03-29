WESTMORELAND — Voters on Tuesday approved all five zoning amendments on the town's ballot, and elected town officials in a slate of uncontested races.
The first zoning amendment, which removes a redundancy in the terms for agricultural and forestry use, passed 131-44. The second clarifies uses in the rural residential district and that accessory dwelling units are allowed by special exception. That passed 135-40. A warrant article that clarifies non-residential sign use passed 132-43.
Voters more narrowly approved an amendment that defines requirements for home-based businesses and notes they are limited to one client at a time, 99-76. Lastly, an article that changes "towers" to "government towers" in a section on height exceptions gained voter approval 131-43.
Elected without contest: Bill McGahie, selectboard, three years; Jo Ann LaBarre, treasurer, one year; Vicki Reeder, town clerk, one year; Christine Abdelnour-McKenna, budget committee, three years; Cecile Goff, trustee of the trust funds, three years; Timothy Thompson and William "Bill" Franzen, Briggs Committee, one year; Susan Harris and Katherine Cox, library trustee, three years; Jo Ann LaBarre, cemetery trustee, three years.
No one filed for a one-year term as welfare officer. Town officials on Tuesday night did not provide write-in results for that race.
