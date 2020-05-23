With plans for traditional Memorial Day parades and ceremonies abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some area organizations and veterans are finding new ways to pay tribute to those who died serving their country.
“It’s disappointing we can’t do some of the bigger events, but we don’t need the bigger events to honor the fallen,” said Keene City Councilor Randy Filiault, a Navy veteran. “The pomp and circumstance is interesting, and can be entertaining and emotional and moving, but realistically, all we need to do is remember.”
Filiault, who served as a petty officer on Navy nuclear submarines, said he would spend Saturday planting flags on veterans’ graves in Keene’s Woodland Cemetery.
Army veteran James Devine of Sullivan said he will participate in the small ceremony the Swanzey American Legion is holding Monday.
Starting at 2 p.m., the legion is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the West Swanzey Community Church, where the town’s official war memorial is.
Devine, 79, who was an Army officer, said he is also going to host a barbecue at his house with his wife, Robin Christopherson, and their neighbor on Sunday, but will miss the bigger celebrations.
“It’s awfully sad,” he said. “It’s a great affair, or was, and we’re going to miss it.”
The Jaffrey Parks and Recreation Department and American Legion are co-hosting a “reverse” Memorial Day parade on Monday from 12:20 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to Chris Holman, social coordinator for the Jaffrey legion.
Residents are encouraged to a create a “float” in their front yard, decorate their house or make posters in honor of Memorial Day that people can then check out from their cars. A list of streets with decorated homes will be posted ahead of the event on its Facebook page.
During the same time frame, Holman said, the American Legion will host a “Poppy Drive Thru” event in its parking lot, where people can donate to the legion in exchange for a poppy that will be sent to them in the mail.
The event is in honor of National Poppy Day, the Friday before Memorial Day, during which people are asked to wear a red poppy to remember service members who’ve died.
Members of the Jaffrey VFW and American Legion are also meeting Monday at the Phillips-Heil Cemetery on Fitzwilliam Road for a socially distanced wreath-laying ceremony, starting at 8:40 a.m.
The event will feature a prayer and rifle salute, followed by the playing of taps.
Lastly, at noon, the town’s flag will be raised as the names of veterans who have died in the past year are read.
In Marlborough, the American Legion is holding a memorial service at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Granite Street on Monday at 11 a.m. The post’s color guard and rifle detail will be present to pay tribute to the dead, according to an email from Adjutant Dana Whitehouse.
Taps will also be played, Whitehouse said, and a speech will be given by Taps Commander Trent Boehmler.
And, per tradition, Main Street in Marlborough is already lined with American flags.
The Keene VFW isn’t hosting a ceremony this year, but is opening its patio Monday to members who wish to stop by, according to its Facebook page.
“We cannot wait to see you all again!!” the post reads.
Meanwhile, an article on the United Service Organizations’ website Thursday offered a host of other ways people can mark Memorial Day while adhering to health and safety guidelines. They range from virtually visiting war memorials in Washington, D.C., to learning about your own family’s military history.
And starting at 10 a.m. Monday, the Aviation Museum of N.H., in Londonderry, will live-stream a virtual flight over the English Channel to the beaches at Normandy.
“This year especially, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Day 2020 will stand out as a unique day in history,” the USO article states.
But when it comes to in-person events, Holman, of the Jaffrey legion, said it’s unclear who will actually show up.
“One of the unique difficulties with entertaining people who fight for freedom is that they are often the ones who feel they fought to not be forced to do things like wear masks,” he said over Facebook Messenger. “It will be interesting to see if some of the regulars don’t participate because of the new rules.”
People can check out the two-hour virtual flight from London to the beaches of Normandy Monday at the museum’s website at www.nhahs.org.