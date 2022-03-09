All state-run COVID-19 testing sites — including the former Peerless Insurance building on Maple Avenue in Keene, shown last April — are set to close permanently on Tuesday, the state health department announced this week.
All state-managed COVID-19 testing sites plan to permanently close next week, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.
A news release from the department says the sites will shutter Tuesday at 3 p.m. because the demand for tests is decreasing as case numbers dwindle across the Granite State.
These sites were initially set up in response to a nationwide shortage of rapid antigen tests, the release notes, as well as an increased need for tests amid the surge of the omicron variant in the fall and winter.
Locally, Keene's site on Maple Avenue didn't open until Jan. 31, but others in the state opened up last fall. Other locations were in Belmont, Claremont, Lincoln, Manchester, Nashua and Newington.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
