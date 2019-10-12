Wet, white and wild is an apt description of this week’s weather around much of the country. Dark, too.
Fall heralded its arrival with all kinds of storm systems coast to coast, though here in the Monadnock Region we were relatively docile. Not so off the southeastern New England coast, where an October nor’easter roared late this week and blew in lots of wind, rain, high surf and beach erosion. You may have seen the scrunched-up face of new Patriots kicker Mike Nugent as he clanged a wind-driven football off the goal post Thursday night.
The catalyst, as usual, was the jet stream separating warm, summer-like air to the south and winter’s building cold air mass to the north. The normally west to east flow has been especially vigorous this week, and it took a deep dip in the heartland, resulting in a strong low-pressure system that spawned a blizzard in the Upper Plains.
New Englanders love to quote Mark Twain (“If you don’t like the weather in New England now, just wait a few minutes”), but we have nothing on Denver. It was in the lower 80s there Wednesday afternoon, yet residents woke up to temperatures in the teens Thursday morning. Officially, it went from 83 to 19 in 18 hours, a record swing for that city, according to the National Weather Service. On Friday morning it dipped to 11 degrees and the news loop played cars sliding into each other when some snow was added to the equation.
Out West, the weather caused darkness. In anticipation of heavy winds, warm temperatures and low humidity, the Pacific Gas and Power Co. turned off the power to more than a million residents in Northern California because its power lines have sparked recent deadly wildfires. That move, in turn, has led to furor among power-starved residents, and the company says it may be days before it can turn the juice back on as it inspects the lines for safety. The wind did blow for a while, but by Friday afternoon it was down to 4 mph, with gusts of 6 mph.
Wildfires did break out in California — in the Los Angeles area, 400 miles south of San Francisco.
In relation to all that, our cloudy skies and occasional shower or drizzle doesn’t seem all that bad. It’s typical October fare, with highs in the 50s and 60s, and lows in the 30s and 40s. And the weekend shouldn’t be bad, with skies gradually clearing today and a sunny Sunday ahead.
Next week looks ideal for mid-October leaf-peeping, with mostly dry weather — showers are in the forecast for Wednesday — and comfortable daytime temps still in the 50s and 60s.
As for our friends in Denver, take Mark Twain’s advice and just wait a minute. It’ll be 71 and sunny there on Sunday.