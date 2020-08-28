Despite some rainfall recently, all of Cheshire County has officially entered a “moderate drought.”
The northern tier of the county — and most of the state — has faced moderate drought conditions since late June, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, while the remainder of towns were considered “abnormally dry.”
As of Thursday, NIDIS is reporting the entire county in a moderate drought.
About 88 percent of the state is facing moderate or severe conditions, according to NIDIS. Eastern Hillsborough County, along with parts of Belknap, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties have been elevated to severe drought conditions.
Moderate drought conditions, NIDIS says, can cause damage to crops and pastures and contribute to water shortages. Voluntary water-use restrictions are requested under these conditions.
Some rain is in the forecast, however. Saturday is looking to be a wet one, with the forecast calling for a 90 percent chance of precipitation.