SWANZEY CENTER — At a lightning-quick deliberative session, Monadnock Regional School District voters approved all proposed warrant articles for the ballot in March.
About 40 people — including school officials and members of the school board and budget committee — gathered in the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School Auditorium Saturday morning for the session, which lasted about 20 minutes.
The district covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
Only one article, concerning a three-year contract between the school board and the Monadnock District Education Association, prompted people to step up to the microphone.
The agreement calls for a 9.96 percent cumulative wage increase over the next three years, according to Adam Hopkins of Troy, chairman of the district’s budget committee, though the increases for different employees would vary based on experience and education levels. The article seeks to raise $384,696 in the 2022-23 fiscal year for wage and benefit increases, staff development and supplies.
The MDEA represents a variety of educators, including teachers, guidance counselors, librarians, nurses and specialists.
Debby Gove, co-president of the union, and Kim Tomer, who sits on its negotiation team, said the wages included in the contract are meant to improve retention and attract more staff to the district.
“The salary increases in this contract are attempts to stay competitive with surrounding districts,” Tomer said, reading a prepared statement at the meeting.
The contract includes a stipend to compensate educators who are unable to use a prep period for its intended purpose. A prep period is a school period used for tasks such as lesson planning, preparing materials and communicating with parents.
If a teacher uses their prep period to fill in for an absent colleague, that teacher would receive compensation under the contract, Tomer explained. Prep periods typically do not allow enough time to prepare everything for classes, and educators often use time outside of the school day for that purpose. That work increases when a prep period is missed, Tomer said.
The pair also advocated for increasing wages for work outside of the contract year, such as summer school and tutoring.
"Providing fair compensation and working conditions for the staff increases the likelihood that highly skilled professionals want to join the district and stay with the district to provide consistency for instruction," Gove concluded.
There was no additional discussion after Tomer and Gove spoke, and the article — which could not be amended at the session — was moved to the ballot as written.
While the school board is in favor of the article, the district’s budget committee voted against supporting the contract at the committee’s Jan. 13 meeting, which followed a public hearing.
The budget committee didn’t have adequate time to review all the information relating to the contract, which contributed to its decision not to support the article, Hopkins said. After receiving the contract Dec. 30 and holding a Jan. 5 meeting to be briefed on the contract, the committee sought additional details, which were emailed to Hopkins about an hour before the Jan. 13 public hearing, he said.
Other concerns discussed by the budget committee members included the amount of annual raises, the cumulative total of the raises, the increased leave-day payout amount, the amount paid when an employee works through a preparation period, and what Hopkins described as the lack of financial givebacks from the union, he previously told The Sentinel.
Other articles that will be on the ballot in March include a $33,256,507 operating budget (a $33,209,787 that would take effect if the proposal fails), raising $1,193,000 for renovations to Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, discontinuing the MRSD Health and Dental Expendable Trust Fund, and redistributing money from any June 30, 2022 unassigned funds to a variety of district expendable trust funds.
Beside reading through the proposed articles, the session included a few bits of recognition for educators.
On behalf of the N.H. Senate, Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, congratulated and presented a certificate to Superintendent Lisa Witte, who was named 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the N.H. School Administrators Association.
The polls will be open to voters in their towns of residence March 8.