Alfred I. La Rosa passed away at 10:40 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at the age of 98.
He was born on April 13, 1924, in Brattleboro, the son of Frank and Josephine (Pagano) La Rosa. He graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1941 and went to work at the Brattleboro Trust Co. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 and graduated from Air Navigation School in 1944 as a second lieutenant. After a short term in the Air Transport Command, he was assigned to a B-29 Group based on Guam. His greatest thrill was flying cover over Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, while the peace treaty with Japan was being signed. He was separated from the Air Force in 1946, opted to stay in the Air Force Reserve and was officially discharged in 1970 with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Mr. La Rosa graduated from UVM in 1950 with a BS in chemistry. He worked for several companies and found his place at AG Spalding in Chicopee, Mass. He was the first to apply a polyurethane coating to golf balls and he helped to design the highly successful Top Flite golf ball. He retired from Spalding in 1986, and moved back to Brattleboro in 1994. He moved to Keene in 2014 and resided at American House, living independently until the end.
He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Marguerite (Castle) in 2016. He leaves behind two sons, John and his wife, Janis, of Roanoke, Va., and Frank of Lakewood, Colo.; one daughter, Gail Thompson and her husband, Thomas, of Ellsworth, Maine; four grandchildren, Catherine LaRosa (Jacob Saperstein) and Anthony La Rosa, and Ethan Roebuck (Morgan Smith) and Caleb Roebuck; and one sister, Mary Frances Rooney Coombs of Brattleboro. He was predeceased by sisters Catherine Juraszek in 1991 and Jennie Gutoski in 2020, and a brother Charles in 2009.
At his request, there will be no services. A private burial will take place at Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Brattleboro.
Donations in his memory may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
