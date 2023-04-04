PETERBOROUGH — Filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin will be awarded the 63rd Edward MacDowell Medal, making Obomsawin the first woman filmmaker to receive the award, according to a recent press release from MacDowell. She is the fifth filmmaker overall to receive the honor.
Obomsawin is a member of the Abenaki Nation, and was born in New Hampshire. Her career spans six decades, during which she has created 56 films, which mostly explore the lives of First Nations People and other issues of social importance.
The MacDowell Medal is an annual award given to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to their field. The organization was the nation’s first artist residency program, originally beginning awards in 1960.
Best-selling author Jesse Wente, who is an Ojibwe member of Serpent River First Nation will give Obomsawin an introduction at the free and open-to-public event on July 23. Wente will also speak to Obomsawin’s contribution to the field of documentary-making, and how her work highlights the lives of Indigenous Peoples. Chairman of MacDowell Board, artist and award-winning historian Nell Painter, will present the award to Obomsawin.
“She is known as a clear-eyed chronicler of the lives and concerns of First Nations people and explores issues of universal importance,” said a recent press release from MacDowell.
Obomsawin told MacDowell it was an honor to be recognized among notable people such as Robert Frost, Georgia O’Keeffe, John Updike, Stan Brakhage, Toni Morrison etc., who have been former recipients of the medal.
Obomsawin’s portfolio includes work such as “Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance”, which highlighted the 1990 Mohawk uprising in the villages of Kanehsatake and Oka, Quebec. With her film “Incident at Restigouche,” Obomsawin called attention to behind-the-scenes look at Quebec police raids on a Mi’kmaq First Nation. In 2019 Obomsawin created a seven-film cycle called “Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger,” dedicated to the rights of Indigenous children and peoples.
“Alanis’ work intersects profoundly with some of the most urgent concerns of the day: from climate change and violence against women and children to the willful distortion and erasure of indigenous histories and cultures, the specter of colonialism and apartheid, and the reckoning we all must face if we ever hope to achieve a more just and loving society,” said selection panelist Josh Siegel.
