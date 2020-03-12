Al Karevy relaxes in a chair at his photography studio in Keene. He exudes a laconic, New England amiability that is disarming, and a sense of humor dry as dust.
Only trouble is he’s not from New England, but from the Baltimore suburb of Glen Burnie, Md. And although he and his wife have lived in the Monadnock Region since 1976, he drops a precious bon mot that explains how long it takes for someone to become a “native” Yankee.
“When the last person who remembers you moved to town from somewhere else, dies,” he says, deadpan, waiting for the line to sink in.
Al Karevy Photography is in the rear of the former Aubuchon Hardware store on Roxbury Street, now the home of Green Energy Options, which occupies the front of the building. He and his wife, Patti Harville, have lived in Richmond since 1982, on a three-acre lot off Route 32.
He somewhat sheepishly admits that although everyone knows him as “Al,” in reality he is Albert Francis Karevy II, the son of an administrator with the Social Security Administration, where his mother worked as well.
It’s easy to picture Karevy as a kid, since he retains a youthful appearance and a boy-like countenance that belies his 64 years.
He discovered at a young age his love of cameras and photography, and that passion has not faded.
“It is wonderfully great to find what you love to do in your life,” he writes about himself on his business website. “I developed my first roll of film in Joe Foster’s basement sink by stirring it around with my hands and guessing at the development time, but it worked and I was a photographer at age thirteen.”
After high school, he enrolled at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, a state school on the Chesapeake Bay southeast of Washington, D.C. It was his introduction to rural life, far from the lights of the big city. “I didn’t realize there actually was a Milky Way,” he says.
During his two years there, he studied photography and became interested in journalism. “I recall we toured the newsroom of the Washington Post — this was in the Woodward and Bernstein days of Watergate — and it enthralled me. I started working on the college newspaper, without knowing how to write.”
He also met his wife at the college.
He and Harville both got jobs as Good Humor drivers during the summers, selling ice cream from the company’s trucks. “It was 12-hour days, seven days a week, but you could make a lot of money,” he says.
The two then took a year off from school in 1975 and decided to travel. “We both wanted to go to school in New England, so we went to explore the region.”
One night during their travels, the couple found themselves in Keene during a heavy snowstorm. “Nothing was open, except for David’s Newsstand. We ended up getting a room at a cheap motel.”
However, the city enchanted them. Later, the two enrolled in Keene State College in the fall of 1976, from which they eventually graduated, he with a degree in journalism and she with one in art.
Initially, the couple rented an apartment in Troy. “The landlord came by every week, exactly at 7 a.m. on Saturday, to collect the rent,” he recalls — not the best time for awakening college-age students.
“Then our VW Bug broke down, and we lost our transportation to school. So, we had to move to Keene.”
After looking around, they found a modest apartment on High Street.
“We told the landlord that we were married, but I felt so guilty about that I went to her two days later and admitted we weren’t married. She just said, ‘I knew that,’ and that was that.”
After their graduation in 1978, the two got jobs, he at the Bi-Value store in Keene, now long-gone but then at the shopping center that houses Walmart, and she at the original Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, at its first location in Westmoreland.
Karevy also began working with a variety of photographers and film processing and developing companies, learning more about the trade. He also worked as a wedding photographer, which he says gave him an excellent opportunity to peer into the social dynamics of families. Rounding it all out was occasional work for newspapers.
Eventually, in 1982, the couple married, in a small ceremony in the backyard of Harville's family home in Maryland.
Karevy eventually ended up working for a series of commercial photographers in New England, with clients such as L.L Bean and Brookstone. In 1990, he opened his own studio on Marlboro Street, specializing in photography for the advertising, consumer products, technology and architecture industries. Among the local companies he works for are Markem, Connection (formerly known as PC Connection), Bensonwood, Bascom Maple Farms, NGM Insurance, Carlisle Wide Plank Flooring, the Works Café chain, and scores of smaller businesses.
Since 2003, he has also held a position as adjunct professor of commercial photography at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, teaching two two-hour classes a week.
“Teaching puts an edge on your life. You can’t just stroll in there; you’d better have a plan,” he says.
Although commercial photography has been his career, Karevy also delves into the more interpretive realm, shooting images that would be more appropriate for an art gallery. But, he admits, marketing artistic photography is difficult. “To be an artist, you have to market yourself 60 percent of the time,” he explains.
One of his more recent photographic endeavors is shooting with “pin-hole” cameras, simple devices without a lens but with a tiny aperture — effectively a light-proof box with a small hole in one side. Light from a scene passes through that aperture and projects onto film an inverted image on the opposite side of the box, which is known as the “camera obscura” effect.
Also, Karevy occasionally eschews digital cameras for the older 35mm film. “Film is getting big again,” he says, including shooting photos in black and white.
He's also the president of the board of directors of the Vermont Center for Photography, a nonprofit member-based gallery in Brattleboro that hosts exhibits and encourages connections among regional photographers.
Karevy says his years as a photographer has trained him to look at the world in terms of shapes, shades, forms and designs.
“Someone else may be driving down the road and just see trees as they go past. But I might focus on one particular tree that has a different form, in a shape that is interesting.”
The adopted “native” of New England, Karevy says he finds the Monadnock Region a “very comfortable place to live,” with striking natural beauty and a wide variety of different kinds of people. “You’ve got it all — the mountains, the ocean and Boston.” When he’s not working as a photographer, he relishes outdoor activities such as skiing, hiking and chopping wood.
Eventually, he hopes to be a real native Yankee — that is, when the last person who knows he’s from elsewhere, dies.