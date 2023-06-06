The N.H. Department of Environmental Services is predicting air particle pollution in parts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday due to Canadian wildfires. Cheshire, Sullivan and Hillsborough are among the six affected counties, according to a news release from the organization.
The air pollution event is happening because of “extensive” wildfires in eastern Canada. Wind patterns are bringing waves of smoke to northern New England, according to the news release.
DES officials are calling this an Air Quality Action Day and advise children, older adults and anyone with lung issues such as asthma, bronchitis and emphysema to not spend long periods of time doing outdoor exertion, according to the news release.
Healthy people could also experience mild health effects and should consider limiting hard or prolonged outdoor activities.
Symptoms of exposure to the particle pollution may include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. People with asthma or any other lung diseases might not be able to breathe as deeply or as hard as usual and may experience coughing and shortness of breath.
In addition to health effects, the department also predicts that smoke plumes will cause a hazy appearance in the sky and reduced visibility of objects in the distance.
More information is available from DES at 603-271-1370. Air quality forecasts and current air pollution levels in New Hampshire can be found by calling 1-800-935-SMOG or visit the DES website at https://www4.des.state.nh.us/airdata/.
