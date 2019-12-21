Air Quality Action Days have been declared through Monday in the Keene area due to anticipated fine particle air pollution, the N.H. Department of Environment Services says.
The levels of the pollution are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive individuals such as children, older adults and people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, the department said in a news release Friday. Those individuals are advised to limit their time outdoors as well as their physical exertion, and even the rest of the population may see mild health effects and should limit prolonged or strenuous activities, the news release said.
The highest concentrations of particles are expected during overnight and morning hours.
Much of the pollution is from heating devices including wood-burning stoves and boilers, according to the release. The problems occur when there are low temperatures, plus calm winds and pollution that’s transported from surrounding areas.
People with asthma or other lung diseases may have coughing and shortness of breath, and may not be able to breathe as deeply or strongly as normal. Symptoms of particle pollution exposure include chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, the state agency said.