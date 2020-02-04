NEWINGTON — The Air Force expects it will take about a year to complete what is being called the Pease Military Cancer Mortality Study.
The study, as its name indicates, will “look at cancer deaths at Pease Air Force Base and Air National Guard Base service members from 1970 to the end of 2018,” according to Col. Theresa Goodman, the commander of the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.
The USAFSAM will conduct the study.
The Air Force agreed to launch the study after a number of Pease widows and others raised concerns about what they believe is an unusually high number of cancers and other illnesses at the 157th Air Refueling Wing of the Air National Guard and the former Pease Air Force Base.
The cancer deaths at the two bases will be compared to cancer deaths in the general U.S. population data, he said.
