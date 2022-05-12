CONCORD — A legislative amendment authored by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn would provide $5 million for cities and towns across the state, including $111,899 for Keene, to help house people experiencing homelessness.
House Bill 1662, which contains the amendment, passed the Senate unanimously on May 5. An earlier version of the bill passed the House. A committee of conference, a panel with representatives and senators, will now schedule a hearing to consider the measure, Kahn, D-Keene, said Thursday.
Under the bill, the N.H. Health and Human Services Department would allocate funds next fiscal year to each municipality based on its share of total Medicaid enrollees as of last April 3. This would be in addition to money the state already provides to help with homelessness.
Jaffrey would be in line for $23,509 under the funding formula, Swanzey, $30,397; Winchester, $27,195; Rindge, $18,411; Walpole, $11,902; and Troy, $11,544.
Municipalities would be required to use the money to pay homeless shelters or overnight-lodging providers that accommodate people experiencing homelessness.
Kahn said shelters, including in Keene, are in need of support amid higher demand for shelter space and the need to make more space available to reduce crowding to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The $5 million is to come from federal funds if they are available or, otherwise, state funds not already appropriated.
Money in the bill could help municipalities pay for places to house homeless families, Kahn said.
“Even in Keene, even though we have a shelter, it doesn’t house everybody,” he said. “You may have a mom and two kids and the shelter is not an appropriately designed space to accommodate three people, two of whom are minors.”
The money could also help shelters pay for services, including counseling and help finding a job, Kahn said.
Boosting homelessness aid was originally included in Senate Bill 415. That legislation didn’t advance, so Kahn put an amendment in HB 1662, which would create a board to examine data privacy within the Health and Human Services Department.
Jo Ann Fenton, of Hundred Nights shelter in Keene said in testimony on SB 415 early this year that she has vivid memories of experiencing homelessness as a child and remembers “the shame and sense of powerlessness” she felt.
She was part of the team that opened Hundred Nights and has been a long-time volunteer there.
Fenton said that in 2019, the shelter’s yearly budget was $367,246, and jumped to $717,903 in 2020, an increase caused by pandemic-related shelter modifications and the need to hire additional staff. In 2021, the budget grew to $849,020 and the shelter received $104,968 in state grants.
Elissa Margolin is director of Housing Action NH, a statewide organization that works to improve state and federal policies dealing with homelessness.
In a statement, she explained the urgency that exists to increase funding for the homelessness problem.
“Most leaders in homeless services will tell you that the way to end homelessness is through permanent and affordable housing with services,” Margolin said. “It is imperative that we continue to focus on our state’s affordable housing problem. However, we cannot overlook that we have a fragile homeless shelter system that’s currently overloaded.”
A study by the NH Coalition to End Homelessness reported that the 1,675 people counted in New Hampshire during an annual homelessness tally in January 2020 was up 21 percent from the prior year. The state Department of Education counted 4,000 school-aged children who experienced homelessness in 2020.
The group's count for 2021 was 1,491, an 11 percent decrease, but its report said the statistic could have been artificially lowered because of the pandemic.
"Shelter providers had to reduce the number of available beds to increase physical distancing to minimize the spread of COVID-19," the group's latest report says.
"People experiencing homelessness may also have had hesitancy about accessing congregate emergency shelters during a pandemic for fear of health risks. Both factors likely impacted the total number of people sheltered in 2021."