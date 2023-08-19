Most people at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., are there to see the New England Revolution play soccer, but Matthew Beaudin will be at the center circle next month to kick it off.
He’s known as “Matt the Sax,” and he’s scheduled to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” in a solo saxophone performance before the Greater Boston-based Revolution’s Sept. 2 game against Texas team Austin FC.
“This would be the biggest crowd I’ve ever played for,” said Beaudin, 35, of Stoddard.
Beaudin has also played the national anthem at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester before several N.H. Fisher Cats games. He said the first performance in the stadium was the crowning moment of his years playing the saxophone up to that point, which began while he was growing up in a musical family in Peterborough.
His mother, Beth, taught him how to play the piano, and he played the handbell at church and sang in the choir.
The piano on which Beaudin learned to play passed through three generations of his family and today sits in his home along Stoddard’s Island Pond. But it was the saxophone that would become second nature to him.
“I started the saxophone in 7th grade, which is actually a little late,” Beaudin said. “Most kids would start in 4th or 5th grade, but ... I bounced around to a lot of schools and wasn’t in the public school system until high school.”
His foundational knowledge of the saxophone came from Richard Sanders, a former ConVal High School band director who taught Beaudin through private lessons, and David Ames, who was ConVal’s band director when Beaudin entered high school.
At ConVal, Beaudin always struggled to balance time for music and other hobbies like sports, but when he entered college, he made music a priority.
“I just felt like music was something I was going to be able to do for the rest of my life; baseball was going to end at some point,” he said.
Beaudin enrolled at Gordon College in Wenham, Mass., as a music major with the aim of performing full-time, but as he studied the art form over about a year, he lost interest in playing professionally.
“I was getting really good instruction, and I was progressing as a musician, but I just felt like it was not fun anymore,” he said.
So, he became a music minor and a business major, drawn to the latter through an interest in marketing.
Beaudin graduated from Gordon College in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He then returned to the Monadnock Region and started his career at C&S Wholesale Grocers in Keene in the company’s marketing division.
He stuck with the company for eight years, before joining Vail Resorts as a team promoter in 2019 based at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury.
“I thought maybe music could become part of that job,” Beaudin said. “I was going to be hiring musicians [as a team promoter] and even playing once in a while, and I thought, ‘This is my thing.’ But there was a pandemic that complicated that.”
As the pandemic upended the state’s tourism, Beaudin said he was furloughed from May to July 2020, and he left the position in February 2021. He’s now a customer relations director for ShoptoCook, a marketing services company for independent grocers.
He credited his decision not to go full-time with music and having a job to fall back on as supportive of his live music bookings, which he’s able to enjoy rather than having to pursue to make ends meet.
“It’s always been really important to me, even today, to play gigs at places I like, because if it starts to feel like a job, then I’m going to come back to my job Monday morning, and I’m going to be exhausted,” Beaudin said.
After playing music as a hobby, his solo work as an entertainer began in late 2017 at local breweries, and he said his payment was often a case of beer after playing.
“That helped me make a lot of friends, because I had more beer than I could possibly drink, and I was just handing it out to people,” Beaudin said. “It wasn’t making me any money, but it was getting me out there and getting exposure.”
He’d also seek music exposure by joining several classic rock and blues bands in the region and elsewhere in the state.
“They were mostly guys who were 20-30 years older than me, but they were out there doing it,” Beaudin said. “I played with a band called The Boogie Men for a while, and I sat in with a few other bands, and that at least got me playing again. It made me realize that I’m very much fueled by performing.”
It was while Beaudin was with The Boogie Men, who are based out of Peterborough and Greenfield, that he took on the moniker, “Matt the Sax.”
“I don’t even know if I like the name, but it’s very much stuck,” said Beaudin, who noted that it came from Doreen Adams, a promoter of the band married to its lead singer and guitarist, Jarvis Adams.
More businesses began to notice Beaudin ahead of the pandemic in 2019, when he said people were now contacting him to request that he play at bars and other venues upon learning of him through word of mouth. It was then he said he had to start being more selective of where he played based on what rates venues were offering him for bookings.
That same year, Beaudin began playing with Concord-based reggae-rock band Supernothing.
“[Beaudin] does a lot of rhythm and lead stuff with our guitar player, so they kind of act as a horn section together; they do a lot of things in unison together,” said Dillan Welch, 32, of Concord, the band’s lead singer.
When venues closed and those options dwindled due to earlier COVID restrictions, Beaudin didn’t let that stop him, and he attempted livestreaming to share his music with others virtually. Welch added that the band and Beaudin continued to play together at outdoor bookings throughout 2020.
New free time during the pandemic allowed Beaudin to start work on his first-ever EP album in partnership with Phoenix, Ariz., producer Poetics, which he released independently last year, titled “It Gets Better.”
“We’ve never been in the same room together,” Beaudin said of working with Poetics. “... Completely remotely, he [Poetics] built these five tracks for me to play saxophone on top of them. He created the beat, and then I would kind of write an instrumental melody and different parts to go over the top of it.”
Beaudin recorded the album at Revelry Studios in Manchester, and released it on June 10, 2022. While it’s on digital platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, he also had the album released in a CD format.
“The thing for me was I want to hand somebody something,” he said of the disc release. “I don’t expect anybody to ever put the CD in a CD player, but I wanted there to be a physical copy of it.”
The next month, Beaudin debuted at Manchester’s Delta Dental Stadium to open his first Fisher Cats game with a saxophonic national anthem. That came about after he tagged the team on Instagram, sharing a video of a saxophonist performing the anthem at a San Diego Padres game, with a caption reading, “This could be us.”
He performed the anthem for the Fisher Cats again on July 3 and Aug. 13 this year, and the team has invited him back for another game on Sept. 14.
The Gillette Stadium opportunity developed after Beaudin felt inspired to go bigger following his first Fisher Cats appearance. He connected with the New England Revolution through a friend involved with the team’s management, who were impressed and interested.
The Revolution’s matchup against Austin FC, which will start with Beaudin, is slated for Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m., and will be streamed live on Apple TV.
As Beaudin readies for the ballgame, he’s already received some warming up — thanks to the Fisher Cats — for the thousands of fans who’ll be witnessing him play. Those fans include his dad, Steve, who’s traveling from Florida to watch live. And while Supernothing’s Dillan Welch won’t be attending, he said he’ll be there in spirit.
“[Beaudin’s] just incredible to watch,” Welch said. “I like to think I’m the least talented musician, and he just knocks it out of the park. He’ll say, ‘Oh, that sounds terrible,’ but Matt, you’re the harshest judge of yourself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.