Nearly 100 people gathered inside Ahavas Achim’s synagogue in Keene Sunday afternoon to hear a panel on antisemitism and its dangers, featuring both local and regional leaders.
The two-hour-long discussion was facilitated by Rabbi Daniel Aronson, who said he hoped to raise awareness of antisemitism and educate the community on how to stand against it.
“When we talk about antisemitism in this community there are various ranges of concern, even various ranges of acceptance about talking about antisemitism publicly,” he said. “Everyone has a different perspective.”
Attendees of the discussion heard from four speakers: Peggy Shukur, interim regional director of the Anti-Defamation League; Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29; Ahni Malachi, executive director of the N.H. Commission for Human Rights; and Sean Locke, assistant state attorney general and director of the Civil Rights Unit of the N.H. Department of Justice.
Shukur began by defining antisemitism as the marginalization or oppression of people who are Jewish or perceived to be Jewish, based on the belief in stereotypes, myths and disinformation about Judaism or Jewish people.
According to Shukur, the ADL logged close to 4,000 incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault in the United States last year. And per the organization’s website, that’s a 36 percent increase over the 2,717 incidents reported in 2021. Further, this represents the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. About 200 of those incidents occurred in New England.
“That increase is something that is concerning to all of us,” she said.
The Associated Press reported in January that the rate of hate crimes across the state has gone up in recent years. The Civil Rights Unit of the state’s Department of Justice received 187 hate crime complaints in 2022, up from 40 in 2018.
Shukur said that in order to help limit the spread of hate speech, people need to “call it out when they see it.”
“The normalization of [hate speech] in public discourse and political discourse is alarming,” she said. “It emboldens people to act on their hate. It’s happening much more out in the open than ever before.”
Shukur explained that education is one of the best things that can be done to help combat antisemitism. She highlighted House Bill 1135, signed into law in 2020, which mandates that Holocaust and genocide studies be taught in schools.
“The point I want to make here is that the average number of anti-Jewish, antisemitic tropes that are endorsed by people, that goes down when people have some knowledge, some Holocaust and genocide education,” she said.
Malay reported that SAU 29, which covers seven independent school districts, has been working since 2015 to track student behavior and discipline, including incidents in which racism or antisemitism did occur.
“From there we attempted to do a better job of recording disciplinary offenses or administrative offenses in all of our buildings,” he said. “And the reason we wanted to do that is because when you record that and you’re sitting down with a student over time and you can see behaviors that have been reoccurring then there’s a deeper issue that we need to address.”
Malay added that SAU 29 staff have seen an increase in incidents pertaining to hate speech or racism in schools. He told The Sentinel that there were 32 recorded incidents for the current school year between September and January.
“For many years we would have one, maybe two, at most three offenses happening between September and January,” he said. “Whether it’s an increase in behavior or a better job at recognizing it, I can’t answer that yet.”
Malay added that dealing with this sort of behavior can be difficult and the consequences divvied out can vary. He noted that Keene High School makes use of a restorative practice model that is occasionally used to help educate how certain language or behavior can be harmful or offensive to others.
“How to make amends with who you may have offended, how to make amends with yourself for what you’ve done, how to be able to distinguish between what is acceptable or what’s not acceptable,” he said. “I see restorative practices gaining more and more momentum.”
Locke weighed in on the conversation, emphasizing that educating about the harm that antisemitism or other hate speech can cause can help toward limiting its spread, especially with younger demographics.
“It may just be that they need to learn and understand why what they did is so harmful, why that was unacceptable conduct to engage in,” he said.
Malachi said another way to help protect oneself against discriminatory behavior is to build relationships with neighbors.
“It’s about being a good steward in your community and doing your own outreach,” she said. “Getting to know people at your grocery store, smiling at the cashier. … Sometimes there’s an opportunity for people to try to get to know you who could have a discriminatory view towards you. Your connection, your kind word and who you are in everyday life can start to change that perspective.”
Locke said it’s important to report hateful behavior to law enforcement when it’s seen, and advised people to avoid those who might have discriminatory views.
“Support your communities, support each other, but don’t do it in a way that directly engages with them,” he said. “Ignore it. There’s nothing to be gained from this person, don’t engage with them because they’re just going to keep going.”
He added that equally important is to not let oneself be broken down by what others might say.
“When you are targeted because of who you are, there’s that impulse to diminish that aspect of yourself, to try to conceal it, to try to pass in your community so you don’t get targeted again,” he said. “That means they won, if you diminish who you are. … Know that there are always more people that will support who you are than those who stand in opposition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.