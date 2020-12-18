Several days after a man was fatally stabbed in Jaffrey, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office has yet to announce any arrest or provide additional details about the case.
Jake Seaburg, 23 of Acton, Mass., died of a stab wound to his chest, according to a news release the Attorney General’s Office issued Saturday night. Seaburg was stabbed Saturday morning at a home on Peterborough Street, the release said. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Kate Giaquinto, spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, said Thursday evening that there was no additional information to report regarding the stabbing. Authorities have not stated whether there are any suspects in this case.
According to his sister, Jaffrey resident Nicole Letourneau, Seaburg was born in Concord, Mass., but the family moved to Rindge two decades ago. He was a student at Conant High School before his family moved to New York. He moved to Acton, Mass., about three years ago. Letourneau said her brother had been thinking of moving back to the Jaffrey area.
Law enforcement officials have said they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson