CLAREMONT — One man is dead after he exchanged gunfire with State Police Wednesday evening, according to N.H. Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.
Members of the N.H. State Police SWAT team responded to 247 Sullivan St. in Claremont that evening to assist local police with a man who had barricaded himself in the building, Young said in a news release Thursday morning. Claremont police officers had responded to that location earlier Wednesday after a report that gunshots were fired, she said.
The Eagle Times reported that roads in the area were closed and that officials issued a shelter-in-place order for area residents, which was lifted Wednesday evening.
Officials did not release information on what led to the exchange of gunfire that resulted in the man’s death. No law enforcement officers or other civilians were injured during the incident.
Young said additional information will be released after an autopsy Thursday to determine the man’s cause and manner of death.
State officials are withholding the names of troopers involved in the incident pending the conclusion of formal interviews, per state protocol, the release said. None of the troopers had body or vehicle cameras.
Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase did not immediately respond to a request for more information Thursday morning.