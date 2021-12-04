WALPOLE — Officials from the N.H. Attorney General's office say they responded early this morning to an officer-involved shooting in town.
One adult male was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound suffered as a result of the incident, according to a news release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella.
No officers were injured, and there is no threat to the public, the release states. The Attorney General's office issued the notice shortly before 6 a.m.
Dispatchers with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said medical technicians responded to the incident on County Road around 3 a.m. The injured man was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, they said.
Geoffrey W.R. Ward, the state's senior assistant attorney general, declined this morning to share more information on the officer-involved shooting. N.H. State Police also declined to provide more details. Walpole police could not be immediately reached for comment.
This is a developing story.