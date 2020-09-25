A Jaffrey man has been charged with capital murder, and his wife is charged with falsifying evidence, in connection with the death of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault, the N.H. Attorney General's Office and N.H. State Police have jointly announced.
Armando Barron, 30, is accused of murdering Amerault, 25, by shooting him during the course of a kidnapping, according to a news release both agencies sent early Friday morning.
Armando Barron's wife, Britany Barron, faces three counts of falsifying physical evidence, accused of removing, destroying, hiding or altering evidence in the case, the release says.
According to the authorities, investigators determined Armando Barron lured Amerault to Annette Wayside Park in Rindge during the overnight hours between Saturday, Sept. 19, and Sunday, Sept. 20.
Friday's news release does not specify what law enforcement officials believe transpired from there, but said an autopsy Thursday showed Amerault had been shot in the head. His body was discovered Tuesday in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Grant in Coos County, the release says.
Amerault had been reported missing on Monday morning after he did not show up to work in Jaffrey, State Police said in a news release issued that evening, noting that friends and family had not heard from him since Saturday.
Britany Barron was arrested Thursday; Armando Barron was arrested Friday.