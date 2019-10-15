The trial of a Marlborough man charged with animal cruelty for the way he allegedly housed his 52 Labrador retrievers has been canceled, due to a last-minute agreement with the prosecutor’s office.
Under the agreement, dated Friday and filed in Cheshire County Superior Court, prosecutors dropped the two misdemeanor charges facing John Riggieri. In exchange, Riggieri, 59, must relinquish his ownership of the animals — which were seized from his Marlborough home in July 2018 — to the Monadnock Humane Society.
Prosecutors also have the option of refiling the charges if Riggieri commits any new crimes in the next two years. The agreement lists no other conditions.
Sheriff’s deputies and Monadnock Humane Society staff have testified that they found Riggieri’s 52 dogs living in a house covered in excrement and other filth. A litter of puppies was found in a bathtub, in a room reeking of ammonia, according to the testimony.
A judge in Keene’s 8th Circuit Court District Division found Riggieri guilty in February of two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty related to the unsanitary conditions. He was later sentenced to probation, along with restrictions on his future dog ownership.
But that sentence was vacated when Riggieri appealed his conviction, entitling him to a new trial before a jury in Cheshire County Superior Court. The trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday following jury selection today.
Deputy County Attorney Kathleen O’Reilly, who prosecuted the case, and County Attorney D. Chris McLaughlin were not immediately reachable for comment this morning.
“We are enthusiastic about the result,” Keith Mathews, Riggieri’s attorney, said in an email this morning. “John Riggieri always wanted to do right by his animals and in the end that was all that mattered to him. The Labradors have found caring families who adore them and John Riggieri happily moves forward an innocent man.”
Riggieri’s dogs — now numbering 50, after two puppies were euthanized for medical reasons — along with a cat have spent the past 15 months under the care of the Monadnock Humane Society. The dogs were first housed at the organization’s Swanzey facility before being placed in temporary foster homes. The organization says it has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars caring for the dogs, though it has made up at least some of that amount through fundraising.
Kathy Collinsworth, the Monadnock Humane Society’s executive director, was not immediately reachable to comment on what the end of Riggieri’s case means for the dogs. But she has previously said that, as long as the case was pending, the dogs could not leave the state or be spayed or neutered because they were considered state’s evidence.
In addition, families could foster the dogs but not permanently adopt them, because Riggieri could have regained possession of them if he had been acquitted.
Meanwhile, according to Collinsworth, the Monadnock Humane Society was arranging and paying for all veterinary care.