Partnering with an area charter school, Monadnock Peer Support recently launched a pilot program that focuses on teaching students how to discuss and handle their emotions.
The program at Keene’s Making Community Connections (MC2) charter school, which serves high school-age students, is the first of its kind in the state, according to Monadnock Peer Support Executive Director Peter Starkey.
One other youth peer support group exists in New Hampshire — Youth MOVE, a national organization with a chapter in Contoocook — but Starkey said the program is more of a clinical setting.
“Our version is the only peer-run, peer-driven youth peer support, meaning that students have a direct say over how the program operates,” he said.
Started in November, the program is funded by a grant through Region1 Integrated Delivery Network — a group of nearly 50 organizations across the Monadnock Region, Upper Valley and Sullivan County that are committed to improving behavioral health services.
Students have the option to attend the support group during their first class period on Mondays, whether for a few minutes or the whole block, according to Program Director Jude Grophear.
The group’s purpose is to provide a non-judgmental space for teens not only to talk about their feelings, but also to learn constructive ways to address them.
Gophear said the group’s format depends on how many students show up.
When there’s a full room, students may talk to one another in a group discussion. On days when only one student shows up, Gophear or Assistant Director Karen Carrien can speak with them.
“It’s about giving students a place to be able to talk about their emotions, without those emotions being made light of ... and to get support from your peers and the folks who have had those experiences,” Grophear said.
And with mental health services scarce across the state, especially for youth, Starkey added, support groups like these are desperately needed.
“Educators continuously say that students are showing up with more complex mental health experiences and traumas than ever,” Starkey said. “Youth peer support services are important now because it develops the capacity for students to support one another, develop more intentional relationships, build [a sense of] community and learn that they are not alone in their experiences.”
Chris O’Reilly, MC2’s school leader, said students are already drawn to talking about their feelings with each other, so having this structure will help make those conversations beneficial.
“Having an organization come in and actually teach the students their intentional peer support model is really important,” he said.
And while the group isn’t focused on tracking progress with students, Grophear said those who attend take a short before-and-after survey. One of the questions is, “How comfortable are you talking about mental health?”
The answers to that, she said, have improved since they began three months ago.
Starkey echoed this, saying the group is about more than the individual student.
“What we really try to do is build those relationships and build this [school] community to ... work for students,” Starkey said. “And in looking at those outcomes, it is looking very promising. Students are feeling more empowered.”
He said the agency will soon expand the program to Keene High School, with a long-term goal of opening a youth support facility in the area.
For more information on the Monadnock Peer Support or its youth support program, visit www.monadnockpsa.org.