Next month, a local program will host the first of two trainings for area schools and organizations that serve young children on how to involve families in their program development.
The free training will be offered Tuesday, Aug. 13, by Impact Monadnock, an early childhood initiative of the Keene-based Monadnock United Way. In May, the program announced it had been allocated $57,830 in funding from a $3.8 million federal grant awarded to the University of New Hampshire for preschool development planning.
This first training will be facilitated by staff from the Parent Information Center of New Hampshire, according to a news release from the Monadnock United Way. It will focus on models for family engagement, including the Dual Capacity Building Framework and the Families Serving on Groups curriculum, the release says.
“In this session, participants will have the opportunity to brainstorm and reflect with peers on both the barriers and rewards involved with meaningful family engagement,” Jill Morgan, senior director of impact for the agency, said in the release. “The goal is for participants to learn practical strategies to take back to their programs and organizations to launch or enhance their program’s family engagement practices.”
Using the grant funds, Impact Monadnock previously held a listening session in Winchester in June for families of young children.
A second training for schools and other organizations will be held this fall.
“The training is the first step toward enhancing a culture among local organizations where parents are seen as essential partners in the programs and systems that serve their children,” Morgan said.
To register for the August training, which from 9 a.m. to noon at the Keene State College Alumni Center on Main Street, visit www.muw.org/PDG or contact Paige Martin at paige@muw.org. Participants are encouraged to come as a team.