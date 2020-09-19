Since the pandemic began in March, health concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus have been closely followed by worries about the impact of the social isolation it has prompted, especially among vulnerable populations such as those over 65.
Now, roughly six months later, senior-oriented services and organizations in the Monadnock Region say they’ve made strides in connecting with elderly residents in new ways.
The Keene Senior Center shifted much of its programming online following its closure in March, offering weekly guest speakers and classes such as Age in Motion and Qi Gong on Zoom, according to Executive Director Cameron Tease. The center has also kept in touch with its members through a newsletter and frequent email blasts providing public health information and inspirational stories and highlighting what members are doing at home.
Seniors have shown off their art, created container gardens, completed the DeMar Marathon miles they log over time and raised money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, all from where they live. And in March, the center started a program called Warm Calls in which staff and volunteers made regular calls to check in on the center’s roughly 400 members.
Tease said that program will likely start up again in November.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation increases risk of premature death, dementia, depression and anxiety and other serious medical conditions among people over 50. A 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine found that more than a third of adults over 45 feel lonely, while nearly a quarter of adults over 65 are considered to be socially isolated.
“Addressing social isolation in older adults was one of our primary objectives prior to COVID, and it’s just been compounded, the needs and the issues, by COVID,” Tease said. “The seniors that I’m hearing from are very resilient and ... they have new patterns of staying connected with their family and their friends. But where my concern is is the ones, the members that we’re not hearing from.”
He said the Zoom offerings have drawn some new members who weren’t active in the organization before the pandemic, and the center is hoping to continue the sessions in a hybrid model once it moves to a limited reopening so that members can continue to participate from home if they choose. The organization also has tablets members can check out on loan, and senior center staff are available to work with those who might need help learning to use the technology, Tease said.
When the Monadnock Adult Care Center in Jaffrey shut down in March, staff there also began calling clients on a regular basis to check in on them, according to Program Director Christine Selmer. The center, which provides day-time activities and care for seniors and adults with disabilities, delivered lunches to the participants as well, which became something many of them looked forward to.
“As this thing went on, if we would have graphed this, you would have seen a big uptake in the emotional stuff — I’m not doing good, I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel good about not seeing people, I haven’t been showering,” Selmer said.
In at least one case, those check-ins proved essential. Selmer said one client in his 90s seemed to be having trouble breathing during his calls. After the center contacted a neighbor to go check on him, he was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia, Selmer said.
The center was able to reopen in late July, and since then, Selmer said she’s seen an improvement in the participants’ emotional state. Though there are still many restrictions to follow, such as no outside entertainment and separate dining tables for each person, they seem happy to be back, she noted.
“I’ve had families come to me and say, ‘Look, Mom’s asking to come more days, do you have any room?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t right now, but I’ll put her on the list,’ ” Selmer said. “And because of the connection back with people, they’re noting that, one, they’re taking showers, they care more again what they look like.”
For some clients of Keene-based Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, one regular source of connection has been the organization’s grab-and-go meal times, said Director of Community Relations Susan Ashworth. The agency shifted to the grab-and go service as a temporary replacement for its community meals program, with meals available to pick up in Keene and Jaffrey.
“What we have found is people are sitting in the parking lot, putting the window down, particularly if it’s nice weather, to maintain their social distancing, and are chatting with each other through the car windows,” Ashworth said. “And it’s certainly an opportunity for our staff to make sure that everybody’s OK, to check in with them.”
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services has also continued to offer bus service for grocery and shopping trips, giving seniors an opportunity to get out of the house and interact with others. The organization’s bus drivers and Meals on Wheels delivery drivers have been an essential asset during this time, Ashworth said.
“They have really gone the extra mile to spend a few minutes with their deliveries and say hi, talk with people, if they’re concerned especially about someone, to bring that information back to us so that we could call a family member or call the person themselves and see if there were other things that we could do.”
The Keene Senior Center is still closed for the time being, though the organization is working on a plan for a limited reopening, according to Tease. But for now, staff and members plan to keep connecting in the new ways they’ve built over the past few months.
“The senior center is alive and kicking,” he said, “and our members are as well.”