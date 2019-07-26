BRATTLEBORO — A century-old water main burst Wednesday night, gushing more than 500,000 gallons of water and shutting down a portion of Route 9 until Thursday afternoon.
An automatic system pages the town’s public works and emergency personnel if there’s a water flow higher than normal, Public Works Director Stephen Barrett explained. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, everyone received an alert on Route 9 west of the Dollar General, where water was pouring out at between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons per minute.
“So it wasn’t long that the water began to surface and actually undermine Route 9,” Barrett said.
Police and fire departments blocked the road, rerouting traffic through a parking lot during repairs.
Barrett said there were no reports of vehicles driving over the sinkhole when the main broke. He credited the automatic alert system, which helped the town respond before it came to that.
Crews patched up Route 9 with gravel to avoid traffic delays on a normally busy Friday, and reopened the road at about 3 p.m. Thursday, Barrett said. He added that more repairs will be made Tuesday, including repaving the road.
People nearby on Edward Heights were without water after the incident, but all service was restored by 11 a.m. Thursday, he said.
The cast-iron main was installed around 1906 and is one of the major transmissions that feeds the town, Barrett said. He surmised that it failed due to its age, as well as the volume of traffic on Route 9, which causes vibrations underground.
Questions can be directed to public works at 802-254-4255.