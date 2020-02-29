The N.H. Attorney General’s Office is warning of an email scam that uses the N.H. Department of Transportation’s name and logo.
The false emails, sent from “nhdot@swingmedia.xyz,” demand payment for a speeding violation and threaten a criminal investigation if payment is not made, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
“NH DOT will never send an email asking for payment for a traffic violation,” the release states.
If you get one of these emails, do not respond or provide the sender with any personal information, the release warns.
To verify that a communication has come from the Department of Transportation, call Chief Communications Officer Eileen Meaney at 271-6495. To check communications that seem to be from the state’s EZ Pass toll system, call 877-643-9727.