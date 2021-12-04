WALPOLE — A N.H. State Police officer shot a Walpole man early this morning during a confrontation at the man's County Road home, authorities say.
Jacob Gasbarro, 26, was taken to a hospital after the incident, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m., N.H. Attorney General John Formella announced in a news release this afternoon.
The state trooper had responded with a Walpole police officer to 800 County Road for a report that Gasbarro was acting suicidal, according to Formella. A brief confrontation then occurred outside the home, during which the trooper shot Gasbarro, he said. The Walpole police officer did not fire his gun, he said.
The shooting occurred approximately three minutes after officers arrived at the County Road residence, Formella said. Neither officer was injured in the incident, he said.
The news release does not include more details on what prompted the state trooper to shoot Gasbarro.
Geoffrey W.R. Ward, the state's senior assistant attorney general, declined this afternoon to say whether Gasbarro had a weapon during the confrontation with officers. He also declined to specify the severity of Gasbarro's injuries.
Walpole police could not be reached for more information. Dispatchers with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said this morning that medical technicians took Gasbarro, whose name they did not provide, to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Neither of the officers was equipped with a body camera, according to Formella. There is no known video of the incident, he said.
Formella announced in the afternoon news release that his office is investigating the incident to determine whether the state trooper's use of deadly force was justified under the law. Both officers' names are being withheld pending their formal interviews with investigators this coming week, per N.H. State Police protocol, he said.
In the release, Formella said the Cheshire County Attorney's office also plans to review the incident to determine if Gasbarro will face criminal charges.
This developing story has been updated.