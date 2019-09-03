The N.H. Office of the Attorney General closed its investigation of local pediatric dentist Dr. Blake Wullbrandt without finding evidence to support criminal charges, a spokeswoman for the office confirmed.
The office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit launched the investigation by the fall of 2017, according to letters it sent to parents of children who had gone to Children’s Dental Care in Keene, Wullbrandt’s practice.
“The investigation did not find probable cause to support charges of Medicaid fraud with respect to billing practices,” Kate Spiner, the spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, said in an emailed response to an inquiry from The Sentinel. “However, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit referred this case to the Board of Dental Examiners.”
The N.H. Board of Dental Examiners issued a notice last month accusing Wullbrandt of professional misconduct, claiming that he overused restraints and nitrous oxide, performed unnecessary dental work and did not fully obtain informed consent for some procedures, among other allegations.
The board received a complaint about Wullbrandt through the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in March 2018 and, two days later, a complaint from a former employee of Wullbrandt’s, according to its notice.
A hearing on the allegations is scheduled Nov. 8.
Wullbrandt was previously sanctioned by the dental board for practicing while impaired, resulting in a one-year suspension of his license that ended August 2018.