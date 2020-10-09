The N.H. Attorney General’s Office has announced that some New Hampshire residents have reported receiving unidentified mailers containing an absentee ballot application form.
According to state law, such mailers must identify the entity that is distributing the form, which the mailers in question fail to do, according to a Thursday night news release from the office of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. The mailers also allegedly contain a handwritten note stating “You are needed please fill this out and mail it in.” The mailer contains a return envelope with the recipient’s town or city clerk address, according to the attorney general’s office.
The attorney general’s office says it has received inquiries about the mailers and emphasizes they have not been sent by town or city clerks or from a state agency.
Voters who have already submitted an absentee ballot do not need to do so again, according to the attorney general’s office. The status of an absentee ballot can be checked online at app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx.
Voters with questions about the election or how to cast a vote are encouraged to call the Attorney General’s Election hotline at 1-866-868-3703. Questions or complaints can also be sent to electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.