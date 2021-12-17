WALPOLE — Authorities released on Friday the name of a N.H. state trooper who non-fatally shot someone on County Road earlier this month.
Trooper Zachary Bernier wounded Jacob Gasbarro in the Dec. 4 shooting, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m., the N.H. Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. Bernier has approximately four years of law enforcement experience, Attorney General John M. Formella said in the release.
Walpole police Officer Dean Wright, who responded with Bernier to 800 County Road for a report that Gasbarro was acting suicidal, did not fire his weapon, according to Formella.
Gasbarro, 26, was hospitalized Dec. 4 with a gunshot wound he suffered during a brief confrontation outside the County Road home, Formella said later that day.
State officials have rejected multiple requests from The Sentinel, including on Friday, for an account of what led Bernier to shoot Gasbarro, saying they’re still investigating the matter. Geoffrey W.R. Ward, the state’s senior assistant attorney general, again declined Friday to share the severity of Gasbarro’s injuries, which he said is confidential medical information and could prejudice an investigation into the incident if released publicly.
While not specifying his name, dispatchers with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid said medical technicians took Gasbarro to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. A hospital spokeswoman later declined to share an update on Gasbarro’s condition, saying the facility is not authorized to release that information. As of Dec. 7, she said she could not confirm whether Gasbarro was a patient at the hospital.
Ward has repeatedly declined to say whether Gasbarro had a weapon during the County Road confrontation.
The shooting occurred approximately three minutes after officers arrived at the heavily wooded property, Formella announced later that day. Neither officer was injured, he said, nor is there video of the incident because neither was equipped with a body camera.
The news release Friday does not state whether either Bernier or Wright was placed on leave after the incident, which typically happens while state officials investigate a police-involved shooting. Neither N.H. State Police nor Walpole police could be reached immediately Friday morning for that information.
Wright has worked for approximately 20 years in law enforcement, according to Formella. He previously worked at the Chesterfield, Hinsdale and Winchester police departments, according to past reporting by The Sentinel, and is also a part-time officer in Alstead.
Formella announced Dec. 4 that his office would investigate the shooting to determine whether Bernier’s use of deadly force was lawful. A preliminary report on that issue is expected once the inquiry is completed, he said Friday.
Walpole police have also declined to share more details on the shooting, including records of the call that prompted the officers’ response to County Road, while the state investigation is ongoing. N.H. State Police have referred inquiries to the Attorney General’s Office.