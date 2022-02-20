WALPOLE — A N.H. State Police trooper shot and killed a Walpole man in his home in the early hours of Sunday morning, officials say.
Christopher Tkal, 57, died of multiple gunshot wounds after an encounter with state police, who were responding to a 911 call for a report of domestic violence at 1461 County Road, according to a news release issued Sunday night by the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said in a phone interview that the call came in around 11:14 p.m. Saturday, but the shooting happened after midnight. Another resident of the home met police outside, prior to the encounter with Tkal, the release says.
One state trooper fired his weapon during the encounter with Tkal, according to the release. A loaded rifle found under Tkal's body will have to be tested at the N.H. State Police Forensic Lab before it can be determined whether Tkal fired the weapon, Agati said.
After an autopsy Sunday afternoon, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined the cause of death to be homicide.
No one else was injured during the shooting incident, according to the attorney general’s office.
The name of the trooper who shot Tkal is being withheld pending further investigation.
The initial responding troopers did not have body or cruiser cameras, and the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.
Additional information will not be released until after a formal interview is conducted with the trooper involved, which is expected to take place during the coming week, the release states.
This is the second shooting involving state police on the same street in Walpole in a matter of months.
On Dec. 4, a N.H. State Police officer shot and wounded Jacob Gasbarro, 26, during a confrontation at another home on County Road. Gasbarro was treated at Cheshire Medical Center for the gunshot wound.
This story has been updated to include more information from the state attorney general's office.