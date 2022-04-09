State officials removed 179 ballots from an envelope on Thursday that were cast but apparently not counted in 2020 elections in Laconia, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said in a news release.
Local election officials put them in the envelope after finding them in a side compartment of a ballot box used in Ward 6 as they got ready for municipal elections last November, Myles Matteson, the deputy general counsel for the N.H. Attorney General’s Office, has said.
The envelope was opened at 9 a.m. in the State Archives building in Concord with representatives present from the city of Laconia, the Attorney General’s Office, the Secretary of State’s Office and the public.
Belknap Superior Court gave the Attorney General’s Office permission to count the number of ballots and determine which elections they were from as part of an investigation into election procedures. The votes for individual races were not counted.
Matteson has said the side compartment where the ballots were found is for ballots that won’t feed through the AccuVote ballot-counting machine — either because of a problem with the machine or the ballots — and were supposed to be tallied later.
There’s been no public allegation that the misdirected ballots would have contained enough votes to swing any election.
Matteson said his office was notified of the matter on Dec. 6, but didn’t say by whom.
He said the ballots included 58 ballots from the 2020 general election for Laconia’s Ward 6, one ballot from the 2020 general election for Ward 1, 67 ballots from the 2020 Republican State Primary for Ward 6, 50 ballots from the 2020 Democratic State Primary for Ward 6, and three ballots from the 2020 Democratic State Primary for Ward 4.
Matteson’s office is investigating how this happened and why it wasn’t caught in a city reconciliation of the number of ballots handed out and the number of ballots cast.
Laconia City Manager Scott Myers said the incident would probably lead to a change in procedures on how elections are handled in Laconia, depending on what the Attorney General’s Office determines about what took place.
Myers said he doesn’t know how the ballots were overlooked by city election officials.
Laconia Ward 6 Moderator Tony Felch, who is also a Laconia city councilor, previously declined comment on the attorney general’s investigation.