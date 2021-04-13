Monadnock Peer Support has found a new location to expand its services, after Keene's Zoning Board of Adjustment denied approval for a different property in November.
Executive Director Christine Allen said the organization, now based on Beaver Street in Keene, will move to 32 Washington St. — which currently houses one of Monadnock Family Services' sites — in the coming months.
"What is so incredible is the community support, the collaboration with other area agencies and other folks in the community understanding what intentional peer support is, and knowing its value and knowing how important our program is for the success and well-being of the community," Allen said.
Monadnock Peer Support is a member-run agency that offers free peer-support groups, one-on-one peer support, a youth peer-support program and a 24/7 peer-crisis respite program for people with conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or trauma-related disorders.
The agency helps more than 450 Granite Staters annually, according to Allen.
It has outgrown its current facility and has been on the hunt for a new, larger building to offer more programming.
Last fall, Monadnock Peer Support hoped to move into the former Woodward assisted-living home at 194-202 Court St. The Woodward merged with Prospect Place in 2016, and the new entity opened Hillside Village on Wyman Road in 2019.
However, Monadnock Peer Support needed approval from the city's zoning board because group homes are allowed only in a medium-density district, like that part of Court Street, by special exemption.
The zoning board denied this request because members felt the proposal failed to meet one of the criteria for an exemption — that it wouldn't lower nearby property values.
Shortly after this news, Monadnock Family Services — a community mental health center with locations in Keene and Peterborough — offered the Washington Street site to Monadnock Peer Support, according to Executive Director Phil Wyzik.
The building is currently occupied by Monadnock Family Services' case management team for adults, Wyzik said, and those employees will move to one of its two other facilities in Keene.
The services on Washington Street are mostly remote still because of the pandemic, so it won't be a huge shift, according to Wyzik.
"We’re happy that we were able to help MPS in the next step in their growth," Wyzik said in an email. "We’ve always had a great partnership and I look forward to continuing that in the years ahead."
Monadnock Peer Support hasn't closed on the Washington Street property yet, but Allen said it should be able to soon.
The new space — which does not require zoning board approval for Monadnock Peer Support's use — will need to be renovated before the organization can move in to accommodate its programs, according to Allen. While the space is the same size as the one on Beaver Street, the new layout is quite different.
She said she anticipates this work will take about five months, and once it's complete, the agency plans to move right in with no lapse in services.
And as the organization had hoped, the layout of the new location will allow Monadnock Peer Support to expand its peer-respite program, and also offer new services.
The free, voluntary respite program offers an alternative to going to a psychiatric hospital for people 18 and older in the midst of a mental health crisis.
New Hampshire residents leaving a psychiatric hospital are also able to stay in the program to help ease their transition back into the community.
Program participants have 24/7 access to a peer-support worker, and can stay in the facility for up to a week. They are able to come and go as they please, whether it be to report to work or see friends.
The agency will also continue its Step Up, Step Down program — a peer-respite program that allows people to stay for up to 90 days. This program offers more structure, support and accountability than the agency's other respite service, Allen said.
Between the two, there will be eight rooms available, according to Allen, compared to five at Monadnock Peer Support's current location.
The agency also hopes to add services for people with eating disorders, as well as cooking classes for general nutrition guidance.
In the Monadnock Region, there are limited services focused on recovery from eating disorders, such as anorexia, bulimia or compulsive overeating.
"We'll be putting in a commercial kitchen so that we can have cooking classes and family-style meals," Allen said. "... There are so many folks that are emotional eaters, whether they eat or don't eat, so we need to put some structure around how feeding your body is so important."
The agency also hopes to use one of the large rooms in the new space to add trauma yoga and meditation programming.
"We are bringing health and wellness full circle so we can incorporate mind, body and soul into trauma healing," she said.
Once Monadnock Peer Support relocates, the Beaver Street building will hopefully be turned into a two-family home, which was its original purpose, according to Allen. That proposal will go before the city's zoning board, and a potential buyer is already interested in acquiring the property if it's approved, she said.
Until the move, Monadnock Peer Support is continuing its services at Beaver Street, and has recently started offering in-person services again after going remote amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for those who wish to stop by. By May 1, Allen added, the facility will be open for in-person services four days a week.
Group sessions can hold only six people because of the pandemic, Allen said, so those are on a first-come, first-served basis. Virtual services will also continue to be offered.
And as Monadnock Peer Support looks toward its next chapter, Allen emphasized the importance of its work.
"The more we can talk about mental health, the more we can acknowledge it's real, the more we can get rid of that stigma," she said, "the better we'll be as a whole."