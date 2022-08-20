In nearly 35 years of delivering babies at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, Dr. David Levene estimates he brought about 4,000 new lives into this world.
He sees them in the community along with their mothers, fathers, siblings and friends.
There’s no way to keep track of all the names and faces.
“My wife says, ‘Just smile at everybody in the supermarket because they are smiling at you. Maybe they were one-minute old when you last saw them, but they know you delivered them,’ ” Levene said.
“The funny thing is, sometimes I would be in the labor room and the mother of the labor patient would say, ‘You know you delivered her?’ and then the husband would say, ‘You delivered me, too.’ ”
Now 65, the Dublin resident and father of two retired from daily medical practice in May, although he plans to maintain his medical license and be available for consulting, volunteering and other work, while also pursuing leisure interests like bird-watching, fishing, hiking, camping, photography and travel.
But his days of rushing to the delivery room in the middle of the night appear to be over.
Most of the births he presided over were without incident, but there was always a chance for problems. He regularly reviewed the latest medical literature on best practices for managing serious complications.
When there were problems, he said he benefited from being part of a skilled team of nurses and other medical providers.
“I had this fantastic crew around me,” he said. “And it’s so nice to have a team because things can go south pretty fast, especially when somebody is bleeding. You’re not just delegating and doing everything. You’re all like working together.”
He kept a checklist in his head of what to do in case of problems: “Call the ER nurses, let’s get the hospitalist, let’s alert the blood bank.”
Sometimes patients and families would compliment him on his calm demeanor during stressful situations, Levene said.
“But they don’t know my heart rate was probably cranking at 110 or 120. I would just internalize it and be ready,” he said.
“When there’s a crisis, the first thing you do is check your own pulse. Stay calm, stay level-headed and just go through everything.”
He said he would also try to lighten the mood when possible during delivery, getting the father involved and keeping everyone in good spirits.
Obstetric nurse Trish Harper of Hancock, who worked with Levene since 1995, said she first met him in 1989 when he delivered her daughter. He later delivered her daughter’s child.
“That was kind of lovely,” Harper said.
“The fact that he did his whole career in one spot is highly unusual. I think it had a nice effect on the entire unit. He was stable. He treated nurses with such respect.
“He understood we manage 80 percent of the care, and he came in for the grand finale, and he respected that.”
Harper said Levene also took an interest in coworkers, even organizing excursions, and generally promoted a collegial and team-oriented atmosphere in the maternity unit, which she said tends to be joyful.
“We’re seeing families having peak experiences,” she said. “It’s 95 percent a happy place, and when it’s not, it doesn’t get any sadder.”
Through it all, Levene would stay “super chill,” Harper said.
“He’d just sit down and talk to patients when a decision had to be made on a course of action. He’d calmly sit down and give the facts and then give his opinion.”
Levene said one thing that has become clear is that while many of the basic tools of obstetrics haven’t changed much over his career, the patient profile has evolved.
Many more older women are having babies, and many more patients are above their ideal body weight, he said. Both factors can increase chances for medical complications.
While Levene has spent his career in one place, he also donates time and expertise along with other providers on medical missions to Guatemala, Peru and Jamaica.
Some patients travel for hours to see him at a rural clinic, he said.
“I love it,” he said. “You’re doing a good deed. You’re changing people’s lives for the better. You see the smiles. People are very grateful.”
His wife, Grisel, is originally from Cuba and has acted as an interpreter on some of these trips.
They met in California while he was doing his internship at USC after graduating from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, now called Drexel University College of Medicine.
He originally wanted to be a geneticist, but as an undergraduate at the State University of New York at Buffalo, a professor suggested to him that he could do more for humanity through a career in medicine.
“I told her that I did have a few physicians in my family and they all seemed pretty happy and content so I made the transition,” he recalled.
In medical school, he enjoyed the camaraderie of the obstetrical discipline and decided to pursue that as a specialty.
Levene grew up on Long Island, N.Y., but would often take trips to Northern New England as a young man.
His father, Howard, a chemical engineer, was involved in a button-manufacturing business in Maine.
“My dad would take our family up to Maine each summer to visit the factory and then spend time afterwards fishing, hiking the trails around Franconia and enjoying New Hampshire and Maine,” Levene said.
In the ’70s, Levene and friends would take bicycle and camping trips in Vermont and Maine.
So, the Monadnock Region was a natural choice to work and live.
“This is something I just wanted to come back to,” he said. “I’m so happy I did.”
He and Grisel settled in the Monadnock Region in 1988 and had two boys, Matthew, who is now 32, and Zachary, 33.
“I told my kids, ‘You didn’t have to go away to camp. This is camp.’ ” Levene said.
“I used to fish in my waders with my beeper on. I would fish with the first bag-cell phones.”
Now, if he so chooses, he can leave his medical pager and phone at home.
