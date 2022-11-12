Volunteers clean up a sign at Westmoreland United Church Wednesday that was defaced with graffiti, including a white supremacist symbol, overnight Tuesday. The sign was again defaced, with racist and homophobic graffiti, overnight Wednesday.
The Westmoreland United Church, shown in this file photo, will hold a peace vigil next week after a sign there expressing the church’s inclusivity was twice vandalized.
Shelly Angers / NH Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
WESTMORELAND — A local church plans to hold a peace vigil after a sign expressing the place of worship’s inclusivity was defaced twice this past week with what N.H. State Police describe as racist and homophobic imagery.
Westmoreland United Church will host a Candlelight Peace Gathering outside its building at 9 South Village Common on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., according to Pastor Lynn Wickberg, who said all are welcome.
The vigil follows property damage overnight Tuesday and Wednesday to the church’s Plexiglas sign, which church moderator Carol Austin said displays words like “diversity,” “love & life,” “sunlight” and “serenity” overlaid on a rainbow flag.
The thought behind the vigil emerged soon after the first instance of defacement as community members helped clean the sign Wednesday, Wickberg said.
“We have plenty of candles we use normally on Christmas Eve during our services, so we’ll use those and gather and have a story we’ll probably share,” she said. “We want to provide the opportunity for people to be able to physically show that we want to promote care and compassion, not hatred.”
Austin and Wickberg both said Friday the response to the damage from other area churches, elected officials and the community has been “very heartwarming.” They each said the state and national United Church of Christ conferences the church is affiliated with have also reached out with messages of support.
“We historically have lots of support financially and with fundraisers from community people who don’t have an affiliation with the church other than being very supportive,” Austin said.
Church members removed the graffiti with paint thinner, but overnight Wednesday, Austin said it returned in the form of racist and homophobic slurs. Lucero returned at 9 a.m. and took a report of the new markings, State Police said.
N.H. Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, said Friday the defacement “has been a very sad event for the entire community.”
“It affects all of us as we go about our daily lives to know some of the ills of the world that are elsewhere have shown up in our town,” Berch said. “I’m grateful the people of Westmoreland have pulled together and supported one another during this time.”
He said he’s been in contact with Austin and hopes to attend Tuesday’s vigil.
State Police said the investigation is ongoing, and there were no updates as of Friday afternoon. They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Lucero at John.E.Lucero@dos.nh.gov.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
