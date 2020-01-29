The Chamber Singers of Keene will perform their 25th annual concert Friday, after it was postponed last month due to the sudden death of the director's daughter.
Pooja Meyer, 19, died in a car crash in Searsburg, Vt., on Dec. 8, according to Vermont State Police.
Pooja, of Guilford, Vt., was born near Delhi, India, and was adopted by Chamber Singers Director Patty Meyer and her husband Chris Meyer in 2009, according to her obituary. A graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, she had a passion for photography, the obituary states, and was described as resilient and joyful.
Following the tragedy, the Chamber Singers canceled their Dec. 13 concert out of respect for Patty Meyer and refunded all the pre-sold tickets.
Ryan Owens, president of the Chamber Singers' board of directors, said it's "gratifying" the group is still able to perform.
"The opportunity to come together as a group, especially for our director, Patty, is really quite special," he said.
The Chamber Singers of Keene is an auditioned vocal ensemble of 20 members in the Monadnock Region dedicated to performing choral music from the Renaissance through the contemporary era, according to its website.
Meyer has been the group's director since 2018 and is also a music teacher in Brattleboro. In addition to singing, the website says she plays the piano and flute.
Owens said the rescheduled concert is free to the public, with donations accepted at the door.
"It was fairly last-minute that we rescheduled and got it back on track, so we decided to dispense the ticket logistics," he said.
The group will perform some of its favorite pieces from the past 25 years, including Marc-Antoine Charpentier's "Midnight Mass for Christmas" and Francesco Durante's "Magnificat."
Singers will be accompanied by violins, viola, cello and organ. The string players are performers in orchestra and chamber ensembles in the Brattleboro area and the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts. The organist is from Winchester.
The concert will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, at 44 West St. in Keene, at 7 p.m.