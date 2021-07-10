Since Thirsty Owl closed several months ago, the building at 141 Winchester St. in Keene has sat vacant, but the real estate agent listing the property says he has gotten “significant interest” in it.
Swanzey-based H. Gregory Johnson said the building has undergone some minor renovations and repairs since the bar and restaurant closed its doors.
“There is interest, and it’s fully equipped, ready to go,” Johnson said. “In our business, it’s what you call a turnkey opportunity.”
Darren Humphrey, who owned Thirsty Owl, did not return several messages seeking comment this week. He opened his first business on that site, D’s Café, in 2016. Two years later, the bar and restaurant rebranded as Thirsty Owl, a nod to Keene State College, Humphrey’s alma mater, which is across the street.
Humphrey still owns several other Elm City businesses, including My Campus Convenience on Winchester Street and Trax Club on Railroad Square, according to records from the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office.
Johnson said he has sent out several lease agreements for potential tenants to review, but no one has signed a lease on the space yet.
“It just takes a while to put these deals together,” he said.