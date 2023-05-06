WESTMORELAND — Nearly four months after 16-year-old Tucker Collins was paralyzed from the waist down in a motor-vehicle crash on Route 12, he and his mom are pressing ahead despite significant challenges.
Tucker was mostly quiet about the crash and his recovery at the home the two share in Westmoreland on Wednesday. But his mom, Jessica Collins, said her son has moved through physical therapy programs and started using a wheelchair.
“I had to remodel my house to make it wheelchair-accessible because it was not before,” said Jessica, 39. “It was a complete renovation of the bathroom, it made doorways wider, and there was a handicap ramp built to enter and exit the house.”
On the night of Jan. 14, Jessica said Tucker was driving north with a friend on Route 12 in a 2002 Toyota Tundra. She said the truck hit black ice, causing the rear of the vehicle to spin around before striking the boulders in front of a gravel pit on the edge of Keene’s city limits and coming to a stop.
“It was horrible, like nothing I’ve ever seen before in my life,” Jessica said, recounting the scene. “When I pulled up, I didn’t have any information as to whether the boys were OK, hurt or alive and immediately thought the worst.”
Police responded to the scene around 11 p.m., according to a dispatch log from Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. Keene police said Friday that since the crash occurred just outside the department’s jurisdiction in Surry, N.H. State Police responded to it. A State Police spokesperson told a reporter information would be released only via public records request.
Jessica said Keene fire personnel and emergency medical technicians requested Tucker be airlifted for treatment, but their request was denied due to cloud cover.
Instead, he was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for initial scans, Jessica said, and then to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. She said her son’s friend was uninjured.
Tucker, however, “suffered an L1 burst fracture in his lumbar vertebrae, so that caused a severe spinal cord injury,” she said. “He is paralyzed from the waist down, [and] the prognosis is for life.”
She added that fractures in other vertebrae in the lower part of Tucker’s spine resulted in doctors implanting two rods.
Tucker was a patient at DHMC’s pediatric intensive care unit from Jan. 15-25, Jessica said, then was transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston. There, he had three hours of upper-body physical therapy, six days per week.
“He’s been home since March 23, and we’re just trying to figure out everyday life now with him in a wheelchair and everything,” Jessica said.
Tucker is continuing physical therapy exercises a couple of days per week for eight weeks after leaving Spaulding.
Although Jessica said her 2002 Toyota Tundra was totaled in the crash, she also owns a 2008 Hyundai Elantra she has used to get around and drive Tucker to and from appointments.
A junior at Keene High School, Tucker has taken classes online since his time at Spaulding, and his mom said he’s working with a tutor based in another state to help get him through the rest of the academic year.
In addition to the bathroom upgrades, most of the living room of the Collins’ home was made into a bedroom for Tucker since his original room couldn’t fit his wheelchair. This involved adding walls and a door.
“It was the most feasible solution at the time because otherwise, I would’ve needed to put an entire addition to my house,” Jessica said. “That wasn’t even possible with the time frame, because, in the wintertime, there was frozen ground and storms every so often.”
In addition to the emotional toll, Jessica said the situation has hit them hard financially. She had to take time off from her job as a mail carrier for Keene’s post office for several months earlier this year.
She returned to deliver mail about two weeks ago but only in a part-time capacity since she has to take Tucker to physical therapy sessions at Cheshire Medical and has sometimes stayed home so a nurse can visit. Other times she’s needed to take him to DHMC to meet with a neurologist and an orthopedic surgeon.
“Sometimes I’m not able to come into work until 12:30 or 1 o’clock in the afternoon,” Jessica said. “If there happens to be a day during the week [Tucker] doesn’t have any appointments at all, then I can come in for a full day, but it’s just been really hard not working or having any income for a few months.”
Tucker, meanwhile, had been working as a dietary aide at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland until the crash left him unable to continue.
“He made pretty decent money there for three days a week; it was enough to get him the things he wanted and helped with his financial responsibilities,” Jessica said. “[At Maplewood] he helped with food prep, dishes and stuff like that, but it’s kind of more difficult in a wheelchair.”
All of Tucker’s medical procedures and physical therapy treatments have been covered by insurance, save for ambulance transports between hospitals, but Jessica estimated the total cost of the bathroom renovations was between $9,000 and $10,000 and that the bedroom renovation to the living room cost between $800 and $1,000. She said the Home Depot in Keene donated all materials for the wheelchair ramp.
Among her efforts to help recoup some of their expenses was an online auction she organized starting at the end of March, which she said raised about $2,000. Things for sale included local maple syrup, Monadnock Region artwork, certificates to local restaurants and an opportunity for pet photography.
“Eventually we’re going to have to figure out how to purchase maybe a wheelchair-accessible van, or something that will make transporting Tucker much easier than what we’re doing now,” she said.
“Any kind of help, especially financially, is more than welcome. We’re kind of drowning over here, trying to pick up all the pieces and keep moving forward.”
Anyone interested in contacting Jessica Collins can do so at 603-852-0738 or jeziq8306@yahoo.com.
