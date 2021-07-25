If you are a subscriber and have an account on our site, please log in. If you do not have an account, please consider subscribing by first creating an account and then purchasing a subscription. By doing so, you are supporting local journalism and an informed community.
You have reached your 30-day limit of free access to SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. If you would like to read two more articles for free at this time, please register for an account by clicking the “sign up” button below.
We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
remaining of
You are accessing your last free article for these last 30 days on SentinelSource.com, The Keene Sentinel’s website. We hope you find The Sentinel’s coverage of the Monadnock Region valuable. We rely on our subscribers to bring you strong local journalism and hope you will consider supporting our work by taking advantage of this special subscription offer here.
We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
A week after a storm washed out roads and flooded properties throughout the region, some places were still underwater Saturday.
Different parts of Winchester Speedpark were still submerged under two to four feet of water, according to owner Deb McNamara. The flooding swept away picnic tables, portable toilets and fencing, she said, in addition to ruining jumps and creating ravines in the track.
The water is receding, McNamara added Saturday, and she said she believes the speedpark on Keene Road will be able to resume hosting events again this coming weekend.
She said the flooding began on Sunday, July 18. That Monday, the water continued to rise, and she needed a boat to access the speedpark's office.
A slow-moving storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain over the Monadnock Region between July 17 and 18, damaging infrastructure and inundating basements, yards, lakes and rivers with water.
1 of 7
Otter Brook Lake
The road through Otter Brook Lake recreation area, seen Saturday, came to an abrupt end due to flooding.
The road through Otter Brook Lake recreation area, seen Saturday, came to an abrupt end due to flooding.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Otter Brook Lake
Anyone wishing to access the picnic pavilion at Otter Brook Lake Saturday would need a swimsuit or canoe.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Otter Brook Lake
The picnic area at Otter Brook Lake recreation area remained submerged Saturday one week after a slow-moving storm caused flooding throughout the Monadnock Region.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Otter Brook Lake
At Otter Brook Lake, the picnic tables that weren't submerged in water Saturday were surrounded by mud and saturated grass.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Otter Brook Lake
Otter Brook Lake's disc golf parking lot and picnic area were still underwater Saturday afternoon, one week after the region saw heavy rain.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Surry Mountain Lake
The tops of a slide and swing set could be seen jutting out from the flooded Surry Mountain Lake recreation area on Saturday.
Molly Bolan / Sentinel Staff
Surry Mountain Lake
Water's edge at Surry Mountain Lake came well before the end of the road, as Chase Crosby, 11, and his brother Colter, 7, of Surry saw during a visit to the recreation area on Wednesday, July 21.
Dawna Boutell
At Otter Brook Lake, the beach, picnic area and part of the disc golf course were still deluged Saturday. A sign posted at the gate declared the area closed due to flooding, but pedestrians could still walk down to the water's edge.
Meanwhile, much of the area surrounding Surry Mountain Lake — including the beach, parking lot and playground — remained underwater, with only the roof of a picnic pavilion visible from the main road.
Both the Otter Brook and Surry Mountain Lake recreation areas will be closed until further notice, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook post.