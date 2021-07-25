A week after a storm washed out roads and flooded properties throughout the region, some places were still underwater Saturday.

Different parts of Winchester Speedpark were still submerged under two to four feet of water, according to owner Deb McNamara. The flooding swept away picnic tables, portable toilets and fencing, she said, in addition to ruining jumps and creating ravines in the track.

The water is receding, McNamara added Saturday, and she said she believes the speedpark on Keene Road will be able to resume hosting events again this coming weekend. 

She said the flooding began on Sunday, July 18. That Monday, the water continued to rise, and she needed a boat to access the speedpark's office.

A slow-moving storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain over the Monadnock Region between July 17 and 18, damaging infrastructure and inundating basements, yards, lakes and rivers with water.

Beyond the banks

At Otter Brook Lake, the beach, picnic area and part of the disc golf course were still deluged Saturday. A sign posted at the gate declared the area closed due to flooding, but pedestrians could still walk down to the water's edge.

Meanwhile, much of the area surrounding Surry Mountain Lake — including the beach, parking lot and playground — remained underwater, with only the roof of a picnic pavilion visible from the main road.

Both the Otter Brook and Surry Mountain Lake recreation areas will be closed until further notice, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Facebook post.

