HARRISVILLE — The Washburn family's beloved golden doodle Camper is safe at home again after nine days lost in Harrisville's dense woods.
Camper escaped near the Washburn's home in Harrisville after a neighbor took him for a walk on Dec. 19. According to the neighbor, the 10-year-old dog appeared to see something in the woods and proceeded to chase after it, taking the leash along with him.
Not knowing if they'd ever see Camper again, owner Kate Washburn, her husband, Gabe, and four kids — Ardyn (10), Avery (12), Ronan (14) and Ryker (14) — began doing all they could to find him.
“During that time there was a cold stretch, frigid temperatures, rain and every sort of weather you could have asked for that you didn’t want while he was gone,” Kate said.
Four years ago, Kate and family took her nephew, Ronan, and Camper into their home after the loss of her sister. Kate said Ronan was bonded to Camper, holding onto him as something reminding him of his old life.
Beth Doyle, humane agent at Monadnock Humane Society, put the word out to get Camper back home, sharing that his role in the Washburn family was crucial.
“There’s still a lot of good in the world that overpowers everything else,” Kate said.
And soon, the community was on the case.
For Kate and Gabe, both local teachers, it felt as though everybody was willing to do anything to help their family in a time of need, and the experience renewed their belief in miracles.
“It wasn’t just family or friends, but complete strangers who were out helping and calling for Camper,” Kate said. "It was almost like he kind of was this viral super dog overnight that people were trying to find."
Ben and Cindy Tindall, found Camper, who is known to be shy, while driving through Harrisville and were able to get him into their truck and over to the local country store. Ronan and Kate got the call from a friend working at the store who knew he had been missing.
It wasn't long after that Camper was greeted with a warm welcome home by all four children who laid on the floor with him, petting and spoiling him.
Kate said they were in shock to have their Camper home after a nine-day roller coaster ride of emotions took them from high hopes to rock bottom and back again.
“It was just a range of emotions of excitement, and then my husband and I were in tears and really, it was disbelief,” Kate said.
At the vet the following day, the Washburns found out Camper had lost 10 pounds but was otherwise completely healthy.
The Granite State Dog Recovery and the Monadnock Humane Society worked with the family while he was missing. Kate said it was a learning curve to learn what to do about their dog missing because it was advised that many people going out and looking and calling for him would scare him away. It’s really about sighting the dog and calling the owners, Kate said.
She kept constant contact with Doyle at the Monadnock Humane Society and those with the Granite State Dog Recovery.
“I was just really amazed at how willing and open and responsive they were to helping us,” Kate said.
Kate said she would tell anyone who’s lost their pet to remain hopeful and visualize them coming back home.
“When he did, we realized that miracles can and do still happen,” Kate said. “We appreciate every moment that we all have together because we never want to go through that again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.