NORTH SWANZEY — With music halls closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, area residents Seth McNally and Mike Chadinha launched a daring drive-in-style concert series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds.
But this year — when they rebranded the Route 12 venue as Northlands and expanded operations — may have been even more challenging, said Chadinha, of Peterborough, because it meant adjusting to changing case numbers and vaccination rates.
“We knew exactly what was going on, what we were in for,” he said of the 2020 shows, known as Drive-In Live. “This year was more of a rollercoaster ride.”
By all accounts, Northlands was a hit. The venue hosted approximately 40,000 people across its 23 shows, which began in May and wrapped Sunday night with a performance by country artist Lee Brice.
Northlands’ lineup included big names like the folk duo Indigo Girls and country star Kip Moore, as well as the New Hampshire percussion group Recycled Percussion, a local favorite. Performances by jam bands — which often improvise during their shows — such as Goose and the Vermont-based group Twiddle and also by country singers like Jake Owen were particularly popular, according to Chadinha, the venue’s operations director.
After running a no-frills operation last year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Chadinha and McNally, a Stoddard resident who founded the concert-promotion company M.E. Productions, added concessions at Northlands, including a beer garden and various local food trucks. The venue also got a larger stage, bigger video screens and an improved sound system.
And switching from a drive-in venue that could host 456 vehicles to a more traditional sit-down model — though Northlands used a “pod” system to encourage social distancing — drew larger crowds this year, Chadinha said.
“We upped all production value,” he said. “… We tried to make it so the capacity would be bigger so we could accommodate some bigger acts.”
In addition to area residents, Chadinha said the concertgoers also included people from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. For many, he noted, Northlands is an easier trip than other outdoor venues like the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass.
“I think a lot of people in the area are happy,” he said. “To have a venue in your backyard is pretty great.”
Keene resident Shelby Chapman, 24, said she went to one of the drive-in shows in 2020 and was excited to see several well-known country artists in the Northlands lineup this summer. She and her sister, Shania, saw Moore perform June 19, and she said the experience compared favorably to those at more established venues.
“It was awesome,” she said. “It was actually like one of the best concerts that I’ve gone to.”
Northlands’ organizers “plan to stick around” next year, according to Chadinha, but he said it isn’t yet clear how its shows may evolve. That could include holding music festivals with multiple artists instead of another concert series, he said.
“It’s been a great couple years,” he said. “We don’t want to go anywhere … We do 100 percent plan on being here.”
Chapman, who said she particularly enjoyed the new concessions, added that she would “definitely” return for more shows next year.
“Even with COVID and all the protocols, they did a really good job making it feel normal,” she said.
But getting to that point meant overcoming a number of challenges.
Chadinha recalled visiting the Fairgrounds last winter when M.E. Productions was thinking of moving Northlands from a parking lot to a slope overlooking the site that he said was an empty field at the time. With no prior blueprints to work from, organizers had to create entirely new plans for seating, the stage and concession areas, he said.
They adjusted those plans just before the series was set to launch, turning some of the 550 pods into an amphitheater for which concertgoers could buy individual tickets, after New Hampshire officials relaxed the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. As an outdoor venue, Northlands didn’t need to enforce a strict face mask policy, though Chadinha said more people wore masks at recent shows, with the virus surging again due largely to its more contagious delta variant.
“If you start anything new, you expect there to be some bumps in the road,” he said. “And we hit some bumps in the road. But at the end of the day, I think we got to a good place considering it’s so brand-new and considering we’re in the middle of COVID.”
With more changes possibly in the works, Chadinha said the Northlands organizers have already begun discussions with Swanzey and Fairgrounds officials about what they’d like to see.
“It was really just great to be able to do it again,” he said. “… We just appreciate everyone that supported it.”