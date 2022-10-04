MARLOW — Those driving on Route 10 this weekend may spot a coven of witches kayaking down the Ashuelot River. They're not practicing any hocus pocus, but rather working their magic to raise money for local education charities.
The Marlow Witches' Kayak Regatta is scheduled to return this Saturday after being canceled for two years due to COVID-19, with a rain date of Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Marlow Village Pond. About 35 participants have registered for the enchanting event, where they will dress as witches and paddle on the pond, according to Regatta Committee Chair Jeannie Merwin, a town resident.
"This fundraiser is for the Frances Strickland Scholarship Fund, which is for children in town and adults to help them cover college bills," Merwin said. "The other [charity] is called FOPA, Friends of Perkins Academy, which is our K-6 school in Marlow."
The main event is the Witches on the Water portion from 11 a.m. to noon, which requires registration to take part. Participants must sign a form and mail it to Merwin with a $15 donation and entrance fee by the day of the event. Other activities are free to attend.
"In the village, there's kids activities, an amazing raffle booth and silent auction, and there's a pie sale," Merwin said. "At 1 [p.m.] there's a children's parade for kids."
Among items in the raffle and auction are wine and beer baskets, a basket assembled by Badger of Gilsum, other baskets made by community members, three witch-themed pillows, a 1986 issue of "The New Yorker" with a witch on the cover, and an orange-and-black-colored commemorative rake. Kids don't have to be dressed as witches to participate in the parade, nor in costume at all, but Merwin said this year's regatta is welcoming witches aged 7-72 on the water.
Merwin formed a group of four community members to organize this year's event: herself as chair; Pat Hersom, who serves as "vice-witch;" Jessica Mack of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29; and Faith Conley, of Marlow Parks and Recreation.
"We threw out [charity] ideas, and then we voted on it," Merwin said. "We liked to be able to keep it local for our local kids."
Merwin conjured up the idea of the regatta in 2019 after she learned of similar events in Portland, Ore., and California and thought it was something her own town could appreciate. She estimated the first regatta that year summoned a crowd of about 150 people. It raised about $1,000 toward renovations to Jones Hall, which houses the town library.
"I was shocked at how beloved an event it was and how many people really enjoyed it," Merwin said. "It was also really heartwarming to see how much fun Marlow was having; it was such a unifying event."
Though the regatta was called off for the past two years, organizers opted in 2021 to raise money for a plaque on the Route 10 bridge crossing the village pond "to thank all the health care workers for their bravery and to give love to those who’ve lost loved ones" due to COVID, Merwin said at the time.
The registration form for Witches on the Water in this year's Marlow Witches' Kayak Regatta is available for viewing on the town community website at www.marlownewhampshire.org. Merwin said 100 percent of registration fees go to the educational charities and that she received financial help from companies like Hannaford and Price Chopper to support the costs of putting on the event.
