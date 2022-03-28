SWANZEY — After the town's latest effort to raise money for a new fire station failed at the polls earlier this month, Fire Chief Bill Gould says the problems at the three existing stations remain the same, and the path forward for a new facility is still up in the air.
The fire department’s trucks barely fit in the town’s stations. The tanker truck only stoops low enough to fit inside the central station when it is filled with 3,000 gallons of water, and the ladder truck scrapes the ceiling of station three, when parked inside, Gould said.
Despite what the fire chief describes as clear deficiencies — from a lack of separate changing areas for male and female firefighters to the cramped space exposing clean gear to diesel fumes and cross contamination — the town has for years failed to garner enough support to construct a new station.
Earlier this month, a proposal to raise about $3.5 million for a new fire station died at the polls for the fifth year running. While the project received a simple majority, 491-381, at elections on March 8, it fell short of the three-fifths super majority required for approval.
“Operationally we need to move forward and get into better facilities,” Gould said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We’re working the best we can with what we have but our quarters we have now are very cramped and not conducive to modern firefighting and EMS response.”
Constructing a new facility to replace the central station under town hall is about more than quality of life, the fire chief said. It's about the health and safety of the firefighters and the emergency response times for the community, he said.
But after yet another failure at the polls, the path forward is not immediately clear. Though there appear to be few opportunities to raise the necessary funds without local taxpayer support, it is too early to say whether the proposal will be before voters again next year, Gould and Town Administrator Michael Branley said last week.
“We just really need to get out of there,” Gould said. “I don’t know what path we want to take next but it's extremely disappointing that we couldn't get the voters out to support the needs.”
When firefighters return from a fire, there is no designated space at the central station to remove soot-covered gear so it can be cleaned, the fire chief said. This results in cross contamination as carcinogens, or cancer-causing debris, from the dirty gear spread across parts of the station that should be clean, he said.
Meanwhile, the station — which was constructed in the 1960s — is not equipped with a system to remove vehicle exhaust, so when the fire trucks start up firefighters and clean gear are exposed to diesel fumes, Gould said.
And vehicles leaving the station to go to an emergency must pull out through the town hall parking lot, which can be congested, slowing the department’s response time, he added.
The proposal this year called for raising a total of $3,575,000 for construction of a new station at 321 Old Homestead Highway. Of those funds, $200,000 would have come from taxation, $575,000 from the undesignated funds balance and other grants, and $2,800,000 would have been raised from bonds.
“The fire department, the personnel of this town, they deserve a facility of this type and the taxpayers deserve a facility of this type,” Gould said. “Our response improves [when] we have a safe place to respond from and a safe place to [return] to.”
The new station would provide adequate space for modern firefighting operations, including separate spaces for vehicles and gear, as well as training operations, he said.
While voters in 2021 had been asked to approve $4 million, this year town officials reduced that by about $400,000 in an attempt to make the station more palatable for voters, Town Administrator Branley said.
Despite that reduction — which he said would have left the office and meeting spaces in the new station unfinished — the result was the same as the year before: a majority vote by the residents but not the required super majority.
In fact, the proposal has received a majority vote, while falling short of the required super majority, for the past three years. In 2021, 55.8 percent of voters approved of the project while 54.75 percent approved it in 2020, Branley said, adding that these results make it hard to say voters don’t want the project to happen.
“It’s been getting the majority,” Branley said. “If it was getting 40 percent, it would be easier to say, ‘It just doesn’t have the support; time to go back to the drawing board.’ ”
A week after the election, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., announced that federal spending plans include $200,000 to help offset the costs of a new Swanzey Center Fire Station. But, Branley said it remains unclear whether that money will end up helping, since the project failed to get local voter approval and there could be a timeframe in which the federal money must be spent.
While some have suggested the town fundraise for the new station, that could defray the costs to an extent but is unlikely to come up with the more than $3.5 million price tag, Branley said.
The town could attempt to raise smaller amounts of money over many years to fund the station while not requiring a super majority vote, he said, but there is no telling how many decades that could take.
Gould suggested that if the project were to seek funding again next year, the town might seek to reduce the proposed construction project further.
“I would hope they would go for it again next year, maybe modify it,” he said. “But you don’t want to build it too small because you’re looking at a 50-year building. If you build it too small, you’re in the same boat.”