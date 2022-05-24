Westmoreland Rep. Paul Berch intends to run for a sixth term in the N.H. House this year even though he has been absent from hearings and votes of the Legislature for the past five months.
The 75-year-old Democratic lawmaker underwent a kidney transplant in January requiring immunosuppressant drugs that leave him especially vulnerable to COVID-19. But he said his recovery has gone well, and he’s ready to get back in the saddle.
“I have my medical team’s approval for running for re-election,” he said. “The first six months are the most difficult because the kidney is learning how to function in a new environment. There are a lot of medication changes and tweaks and after that things tend to be fairly stable.
“I’m very hopeful that my immune system will be such that I will be fully able to participate. I wouldn’t run if I didn’t think that was the case.”
He is also taking a new COVID-19 preventative medication called Evusheld for people who are immunocompromised.
Berch, who has hereditary kidney disease, was on dialysis for five months before he received a donor kidney from one of his sisters.
Most of the lawmakers and the public who attend hearings at the Capitol do not wear a facial covering.
Meanwhile, Berch is a plaintiff in a lawsuit over a decision by House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, that prohibited representatives from participating remotely in legislative sessions.
“One of the things that concerns me a lot is we know that legislators are breaking out in COVID after various sessions,” Berch said. “There’s no secret about that, except there is a secret about that. We don’t do effective contact tracing within the House.”
Several representatives announced publicly early this year that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Typically, if a House member comes down with COVID-19 and lets the speaker’s office know, legislators who sit within 6 feet of that member will be advised, but other lawmakers will be kept in the dark, Berch said.
That’s not good enough, he said, adding everyone in the House should know, because the infected lawmakers could well have interacted with many colleagues on, or off, the House floor.
N.H. House Communications Director Jennifer Tramp said the House follows CDC and state guidelines, which urge notification of close contacts of an infected person. (The CDC defines a close contact as being within 6 feet of the person for 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period.)
Berch has spent a decade representing Cheshire House District 1, including Hinsdale, Westmoreland, Chesterfield and Walpole. The other representatives in that district are Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale; Cathryn Harvey, D-Chesterfield, and Lucy Weber, D-Walpole.
The redistricting process created a new district, Cheshire House District 15, including those four towns as well as Surry and Keene wards one, three, four and five. That’s the district Berch is running to represent.
Berch said representatives face challenges in serving large districts.
“But it also offers the rare opportunity to represent Cheshire County with a more effective voice in Concord, while still allowing me to represent Westmoreland, a town that I have lived in for more than 35 years,” he said.
He chairs the executive committee of the county’s legislative delegation. The committee helps write the county’s budget. He said his role has put him in a position to see how state policies have increased the burden on local property taxpayers.
The Republican-led Legislature has focused on reducing business taxes when it would be more helpful to small businesses and homeowners to work to cut property taxes, he said.
“Do we continue to give tax breaks to large corporations, many of whom are headquartered out of state, or do we devote more of our tax revenues to small New Hampshire businesses, property owners and public schools?” Berch asked.
And while proponents of the school voucher program say it allows parents greater choice in the education of their youngsters, Berch said that dedicating public dollars to private schools is costly and contributes to property tax increases.
“You have to pay for that voucher program somehow,” he said. “And the business tax cuts have to be funded, so, yeah, our property taxes are probably going to go up.”
Municipal officials have complained for years about state government “downshifting” a variety of costs to local communities and property taxpayers, including the expense of public employee retirement.
This legislative session, several bills have emerged that would send state money to towns and cities, including three that will be voted on in the House and Senate on Thursday.
Senate Bill 401 would allocate $36 million for the repair of municipally owned bridges, $30 million to allow towns and cities to upgrade roads and $1 million for cameras worn by police or placed on the dashboard of police vehicles.
Under House Bill 1221, the state would cover nearly $28 million of retirement expenses for public school teachers, police and firefighters. House Bill 1547 would allocate an additional $25 million to a fund to help municipalities clean up pollution from perfluorinated chemicals.