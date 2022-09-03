ANTRIM — The N.H. Fish and Game Department organized hours-long searches at Bald Mountain on Friday for a lost boy and his father, who had also become lost while looking for his son, according to a news release.
Around 1:50 p.m. that day, the N.H. Audubon Society reported that a caller said his 11-year-old son had become lost while hiking Bald Mountain, Fish and Game said in the release issued later that night. But due to poor cellular service, the call kept dropping and officials could not get more information.
A little while later, conservation officials made contact with Todd Grant, of Philadelphia, who reported that he had last seen his son around 1 p.m. near the junction of Tamposi Trail and Spur Trail, near the mountain's summit, the release states.
Conservation officers began searching the trail system and soon called other agencies and volunteers to assist, according to the release, which says the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, Antrim police, Hancock police, the N.H. State Police Air Wing Unit Helicopter and the State Police K9 helped with the search.
Volunteers with the New England K9 Search and Rescue team and with the Upper Valley Wilderness Response team also assisted, the release states.
Around 6:30 p.m., the missing boy's mother informed conservation officers that Grant had become lost while looking for his son and his cellphone had died, according to the release. While first responders continued to search for the missing boy, a member of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response team was sent to look for Grant, the release states.
Around 7 p.m., members of the response team, who had arrived at a command post, realized during a briefing that they had passed a boy matching the description walking down Willard Pond Road with a man, according to the release. An Antrim police officer responded to the area and located the missing boy and his father walking toward the command post, the release states.
Grant had located his son while lost himself, according to the release, and both were reunited with their family at the trailhead parking lot.
