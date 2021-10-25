RINDGE — After two decades with the Rindge Police Department, Chief Daniel Anair retired Friday.
Anair, 45, said he decided to do so because he wasn't able to spend as much time with his family — including three kids — as he'd like. He succeeded Todd Muilenberg, who is now the chief of the Jaffrey Police Department.
"Financially, it seemed like I could make it work and spend more time with the family, so it was just a no-brainer in my opinion," the Temple resident said.
Anair is now managing 202 Boat and RV Storage in Rindge — a new business where residents can store their boats, RVs, motorcycles, cars and trailers during the colder months.
The business is located in an abandoned steel manufacturing warehouse on Perkins Road.
Anair spent his whole law-enforcement career with the Rindge Police Department, starting as a patrolman and working his way up the ranks to become chief four years ago.
He said he was drawn to the field because of the constant variety that comes with the job.
"One of the big things was it was not always the same thing; it was something different every day," Anair said. "I'm not a cubicle kind of person. I like that my office was where I wanted it to be. It could be on a side road, on [Route] 202, virtually anywhere."
Anair's interim replacement is Sgt. Rachel Malynoswki, who he said he recommended permanently take over the position. The town has the final say, though, on who will be appointed to the post.
Town officials weren't reachable for comment on the process Monday.
As he looked back at his career with Rindge police, Anair said it's bittersweet to leave that post behind.
"It was a mixed bag of emotions, but in the end, it wasn't as hard as I thought it was going to be," he said. "... I feel strongly that it might not have been as easy [to leave] if I wasn't so confident that there is and can be a smooth transition."