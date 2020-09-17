Voters can learn more about gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes this evening, in a virtual “Youth Vote Town Hall” hosted by NextGen New Hampshire.
Previously called NextGen Climate, NextGen America is a progressive organization that was founded in 2013 by Tom Steyer, who ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The organization focuses on mobilizing people younger than 35 to vote.
NextGen NH endorsed Feltes, who is New Hampshire’s Senate majority leader, after he secured the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in last week’s state primary.
Although Feltes himself will not be participating in tonight’s event, supporters will speak about the candidate and his record, according to NextGen. Scheduled to participate are Carol Shea-Porter, a former New Hampshire congresswoman; activist Cody Jacobsen; and Emma Tyler and Ed Taylor, both from NextGen NH. The forum is slated to start at 6 p.m., and people can RSVP at https://bit.ly/35JmxdO.
Feltes is running against incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican now in his second term, in the Nov. 3 general election. Darryl W. Perry, a Manchester Libertarian, will also be on the ballot after qualifying as a third-party candidate.
“Dan is a progressive with a plan,” Tyler, NextGen NH’s state director, said in a news release announcing the endorsement. “He is fighting for all Granite Staters, and his leadership would bring a living wage to young Granite Staters struggling to make ends meet, start us on the path to 100% clean energy, and bring character and accountability back to the Corner Office.”