As rain continued to pour over the Monadnock Region Monday, people in Swanzey, Winchester and other hard hit communities were left navigating washed out roads and driveways.
Utility crews from Eversource were seen throughout the day in places such as Holbrook Avenue in Swanzey, where a portion of the road near Cram Hill Road gave way to rushing floodwaters, and Old Westport Road in Winchester, where high water temporarily closed a portion of the road between Howard and Elm streets.
Winchester Fire Chief Barry Kellom said Monday afternoon that the N.H. Department of Transportation had sent a crew to repair a stretch of Route 10 near Kapper Drive that was observed to be over halfway collapsed. He said there was no estimate on how long the work would take to complete, but he expected it to likely be "a couple of days."
"They've got to wait for all the running water to stop before they can start getting in there, cleaning up the road to get it back to at least passable," Kellom said.
In the meantime, barricades were set up in an attempt to close the roadway, but that didn't deter one driver whom Kellom said firefighters had to rescue Sunday evening.
"A car had gone through the two barricades we had set up and then ended up going into the culvert," he said. "The driver had non-life-threatening injuries, but they did end up getting transported for evaluation at the hospital."
Later Monday, the town closed Old Westport Road around 6:45 p.m. as water cresting over the road had begun to erode the asphalt away, Kellom said at about 7:30. He anticipated the road being closed at least until Tuesday morning.
"I'm hoping everything recedes and the water stops falling across, then the [Winchester] highway department can assess the road to open it back up," Kellom said.
As of Monday afternoon, there were also road closures in communities farther northeast, including Nelson and Stoddard.
Stephen Baron, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said rainfall Monday was continuous throughout the region but not as strong as on Sunday.
"There was an area flood warning out earlier today," he said just after 6 p.m. Monday. "For Cheshire County, it's mostly over at this point, but water from yesterday is still draining in places."
The NWS has issued a flood advisory that was in effect for a portion Cheshire County through the rest of Monday, and another flood advisory in northern Cheshire County lasted until 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Winchester town officials opened the ELMM Community Center to those seeking refuge from the flooding Sunday evening, kept the center open as a shelter throughout Monday and planned to continue overnight into Tuesday. Though no one was there early Monday afternoon, the Ashuelot River's water levels remained high and selectboard member Natalie Quevedo said it was still available as a precaution.
"The most people that stopped by popped in and out just to make sure that the shelter was set," Quevedo said from the center around 1 p.m. Monday, noting no one stayed overnight Sunday.
Pets are not allowed at the center but the Monadnock Humane Society in Swanzey shared on its social media pages that it would board animals. The shelter will take animals for up to one week at no cost to owners who were evacuated and could not take their pets with them, or those whose properties were made unsafefor pets. The humane society noted that it cannot accept reptiles or farm animals.
Among Winchester's most at-risk areas was Forest Lake, where a portion of the dam collapsed around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to Dave Olmstead, whose property includes the structure.
"The dam itself is still intact; what happened is the spillway eroded and fell apart," Olmstead said Monday afternoon."... When the spillway let go and all the water went down, it actually helped the surrounding properties. It reduced the water level by close to 4 feet."
Olmstead said despite sitting on the same land as the dam, his home was not flooded as it's at a higher elevation, but he said he was aware of three homes evacuated Sunday night due to rising water.
Winchester Town Administrator Karey Miner said early Monday afternoon that it was "a waiting game" for the N.H. Department of Environmental Services' Dam Bureau to assess the structure for repairs.
In Swanzey, residents around Swanzey Lake and campers at Pilgrim Pines Camp and Retreat Center found themselves facing rising water from the lake. Following an earlier evacuation of around 150 people on Sunday night from Pilgrim Pines, 30 people were evacuated from Camp Squanto on West Shore Road just after 9:40 a.m.
The evacuation of Camp Squanto was "similar to [Sunday] night; we assisted with organizing an orderly departure of the campers and guests," said Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould. "Most left in their personal vehicles or were picked up. About 10 people were taken by bus to Keene hotels because their vehicles were unable to move from earth that was pushed into parking areas."
He said some of the vehicles should be recoverable with heavy equipment once storms pass, but those in the Camp Squanto parking area may take longer to be retrieved.
Jeffrey Lapid, who serves as president of the Swanzey Lake Protection Association and lives around the lake, said Sunday was the start of Camp Squanto's session, leading to higher traffic in the area Sunday; hence the large number of people rescued.
"The road was backed up with people, and they were trying different routes to get out," Lapid said. "Swanzey Lake Road towards Holbrook [Avenue] was flooded in."
The only way to get to Swanzey Lake Road as of about 4 p.m. Monday was via Warmac Road off Old Homestead Highway (Route 32) which connects with Swanzey Lake Road. Public safety officials and residents reported that a trench roughly 7 to 8 feet wide had formed on Swanzey Lake Road between Route 32 and Warmac Road. Lapid said a recreational vehicle had blocked off an area of Christian Hill Road on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, in Southern Vermont, many communities had seen their town centers severely flooded, as shown by photos Windham County Sheriff's Office shared over social media.Brattleboro, though, had been largely spared from the threat, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency Sunday ahead of the storms to quickly ready the state's response.
Roads in Brattleboro most impacted by the high waters were Ames Hill Road, Marlboro Road and George F. Miller Road, and the Mountain Home Trailer Park (Tri-Park) had received flooding as well, the department said in a news release Monday afternoon.
"The flooding surrounded many trailers on Deteman Drive, Village Drive, Edgewood Drive and Woodvale Drive," the department said of Tri-Park. "All occupants have either evacuated, or decided to shelter in place. The Brattleboro Fire Department will continue to maintain a presence in this area throughout the storm."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.